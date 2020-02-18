What you need to know
- Bloomberg says that iPhone 9 will be announced next month.
- That's despite the impact of factory closures due to coronavirus.
- This as Apple has warned investors that it will miss its Q2 revenue guidance.
Amid a backdrop of Apple's message to investors warning of its inability to meet its own Q2 earnings guidance due to production issues related to coronavirus, Bloomberg now reports that we can expect iPhone 9 to be announced next month as planned.
The report notes that while Apple is struggling to make iPhones at the predicted pace due to factory closures, it will still announce the low-cost iPhone next month as had been expected. The plans are, however, still "fluid".
Amid its coronavirus troubles, Apple has been preparing to launch a new low-cost iPhone at around $400, Bloomberg News has reported. The model is still on track to launch in March, though the plans are still fluid, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple has also been preparing updated iPad Pro models with a new camera system for the first half of 2020 and the virus may yet impose delays or constraints on those plans.
That suggestion of a new iPad Pro refresh matches recent reports from DigiTimes suggesting a new 12-inch iPad Pro – at least – will be announced soon.
Apple has held March events before, so it's possible this year, too. If there is to be a new announcement it's possible we will also see the Apple AirTags trackers we've been waiting for.
A new 12-inch iPad Pro is reportedly being worked on for a March release
Rumors of a new Apple event next month are live, so maybe a new iPad Pro announcement fits.
Rumored AirPods Pro Lite release has reportedly been delayed
Last week we heard about AirPods Pro Lite for the first time. Now we're being told they've been delayed.
Watch this iPhone be recovered from a cold, dark river
If you're iPhone is full of irreplaceable data, make sure to back it up. You might not be as lucky as this guy.
Keep a peaceful mind while flying — these headphones are perfect for flying
Ideally, you'll want some kind of headphones that block out ambient airplane noise when you fly. Here are some of your best options.