Amid a backdrop of Apple's message to investors warning of its inability to meet its own Q2 earnings guidance due to production issues related to coronavirus, Bloomberg now reports that we can expect iPhone 9 to be announced next month as planned.

The report notes that while Apple is struggling to make iPhones at the predicted pace due to factory closures, it will still announce the low-cost iPhone next month as had been expected. The plans are, however, still "fluid".

Amid its coronavirus troubles, Apple has been preparing to launch a new low-cost iPhone at around $400, Bloomberg News has reported. The model is still on track to launch in March, though the plans are still fluid, according to people familiar with the matter. Apple has also been preparing updated iPad Pro models with a new camera system for the first half of 2020 and the virus may yet impose delays or constraints on those plans.

That suggestion of a new iPad Pro refresh matches recent reports from DigiTimes suggesting a new 12-inch iPad Pro – at least – will be announced soon.

Apple has held March events before, so it's possible this year, too. If there is to be a new announcement it's possible we will also see the Apple AirTags trackers we've been waiting for.