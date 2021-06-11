What you need to know
- Boot Camp for Mac has just been updated.
- It now supports Windows Precision Touchpad.
Boot Camp for Mac has been updated to include support for Windows Precision Touchpad on supporting devices.
From The Verge:
Apple is finally adding support for Windows Precision Touchpad drivers in its latest Boot Camp update. The new 6.1.15 update includes support for Windows Precision Touchpad, including single tap to click, lower-right corner to right-click, down motion to scroll up, and three or four-finger gestures.
According to Reddit the update went live yesterday, and version 6.1.15 brings support for Windows Precision Touchpad.
Apple's Boot Camp user guide contains more information about the feature:
In Windows on an Intel-based Mac, you can set trackpad options that affect clicking, secondary clicking, dragging, and more. Depending on your trackpad, you see only some of these configuration options.
Support for Microsoft precision touchpad drivers in Windows is available for Mac computers with an Apple T2 chip. If your Mac supports these drivers, you can set precision touchpad options using Windows; otherwise, you can set trackpad options using Boot Camp Control Panel.
As we discovered last year, the shift to Apple silicon and the M1 chip in devices like the M1 MacBook Pro and M1 MacBook Air is indeed the end of Boot Camp on the Mac, with Parallels now the only viable way to run Windows on a Mac. In April Parallels was updated with M1 Mac support, using 250% less energy on M1 and delivering a massive increase in performance.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Senator Rubio blasts Apple over China forced labor allegations
Senator Marco Rubio has told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee that companies in the U.S. including Apple had not woken up to Chinese government abuses, and were complicit in using forced labor.
Democrat records seized from Apple in Trump leaks investigation
A new report from the New York Times indicates that the Justice Department subpoenaed records from Apple whilst investigating leaks of classified information during the Trump administration, in what the report calls a "highly unusual step".
Apple tells developers it's time to 'optimize your app for 5G'
Apple has published a guide so developers can make the most of 5G, no matter the app.
The best cases you can buy for the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now
Brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro? You'll undoubtedly want some protection for it. Here are some of our favorite cases available right now.