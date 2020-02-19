What you need to know
- Bose has begun rolling out a firmware update that will bring AirPlay 2 support to some of its speakers.
- It announced that AirPlay 2 support would be available by the end of February early last month.
- It had initially planned to bring AirPlay 2 support to devices in 2019.
Bose has begun rolling out a firmware update that will bring AirPlay 2 support to some of its speakers.
In a forum post, Bose confirmed that its SoundTouch Firmware update, version 24.0.7 would begin rolling out on Tuesday, February 18:
Starting on Tuesday, February 18th, the 24.0.7 firmware update will be rolled out for Bose SoundTouch Speakers. The update will roll out in phases and you may not receive the update until February 25th. When the update is available for your speaker(s), log into the SoundTouch app and accept the update.
The new firmware will bring AirPlay 2 support to the following devices:
- SoundTouch 10
- SoundTouch 20 Series III
- SoundTouch 30 Series III
- Bose SoundTouch SA-5 Amplifier
- Bose Wave SoundTouch Music System IV
- SoundTouch 300 soundbar
- Lifestyle 550 home entertainment system
- Lifestyle 600 home entertainment system
- Lifestyle 650 home entertainment system
Once updated, you'll be able to control your speakers directly from your iOS control center. To access it, touch and hold the audio card in the top-right hand corner, then select the AirPlay 2 icon. You'll also be able to control your speakers directly from some streaming services.
In January, Bose apologized to customers over the delay to support for AirPlay 2 stating:
We had every intention to release Airplay 2 in 2019 and we apologize it was not launched in this timeframe. Please be assured that we are still working very hard to bring Airplay 2 to SoundTouch speakers and appreciate your patience.
