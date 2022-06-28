During today's Nintendo Direct Mini , we officially learned that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be releasing on Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2022. This comes after the release date was shown on the Ubisoft website the day prior. Additionally, during the Direct Mini, we learned that Bowser will be joining Mario and the rest of the team and was even depicted holding a massive canon.

Sparks of Hope is a strategic turn-based game in the vein of XCOM. Players take control of Mushroom Kingdom characters like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi along with their Rabbid dopplegangers. Each character has their own unique weapons and skills that must be used tactically in battle.

The game initiates turn-based battle sequences whenever you come across an enemy on the map. Each character can move freely within their movement range and can duck behind obstacles to better avoid taking fire. When your team's turn is over, the enemy gets to attack so make sure your characters find cover.

The Direct Mini also revealed that there will be a separate Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Showcase tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET with additional information.