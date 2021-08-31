Brazilian bank Nubank has added support for Apple Pay to its debit and credit cards, with Purple, Ultraviolet, and PJ accounts all supported.

First announced via a blog post and picked up by 9to5Mac, the move means that customers of Nubank can now make contactless payments using their iPhones and Apple Watches for the first time.

Nubank says that more than 80% of the machines in Brazil already support Apple Pay.

Via Apple's machine translation:

Every establishment that accepts contactless payments also accepts Apple Pay - more than 80% of machines in Brazil already have this technology. Apple Pay is also accepted in physical stores, online stores and apps.

The post goes on to remind users that all transactions via Apple Pay, whether on iPhones, iPads, Macs, or Apple Watches, need some form of authentication. It also points out that card numbers are not shared with merchants, meaning physical card numbers are kept safe at all times.

Apple Pay has a strong case for being labeled the best iPhone feature most people don't make enough use of, but that could well change as more banks bring support online. Nubank customers can read more about setting their cards up and making payments over on the announcement blog post right now.

Once Apple Pay is set up, cards can be found and managed within the Wallet app on iPhones.