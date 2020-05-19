The iPhone trademark dispute is apparently not over, at least in Brazil. Reported by Technoblog via MacRumors, IGB Electronica, an electronics company in Brazil, has revived a long-running lawsuit against Apple for exclusive rights to the "iPhone" trademark in the country.

The company did originally receive exclusive rights to the trademark back in 2012, but that was shortly changed to allow both IGB Electronica and Apple to use the name. The company tried to fight for exclusive rights again in 2018, but the original ruling to allow Apple to also use the trademark was upheld.

The company is now reportedly set to take up the suit again in hopes to reverse the decision made by the court.

It is speculated that the company is hoping to receive a payout from Apple in order to settle the lawsuit.