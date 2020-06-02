What you need to know
- Brilliant has released an update that adds Alexa announcement capabilities to its in-wall control.
- Feature allows for broadcasting messages to other Brilliant Home Controls and Alexa devices.
- Update follows another recent addition that brought support for Genie garage door openers.
Brilliant has introduced a new update for its in-wall Home Controls that adds support for Alexa announcements. The latest feature enables owners to broadcast messages on demand to other Brilliant Home Controls or Alexa devices within the home.
Alexa announcements now work with Brilliant. This means that you can say "Alexa, announce..." and this announcement will be broadcasted across your Brilliant Control(s) and any other Alexa-connected device(s) in your home.
To enable the feature, users must be running version 20.05.27 of the Home Control operating system, and must be signed into an Alexa account. The update is rolling out automatically for all users, and it can be installed manually on-device if it hasn't been applied as of yet.
In addition to Alexa announcements, the Brilliant Home Control also recently added the ability to control select garage door openers through Genie Aladdin Connect integration. Around 20 garage door openers are currently supported, and Brilliant provides a complete list along with integration steps on a dedicated support page. Once connected, users can open and close their door via the touchscreen display, through the Brilliant app, or via Alexa voice commands.
Control access to your home by connecting your Genie Aladdin Connect Smart Garage Door to the Brilliant Control. Use Alexa on your Brilliant Control to control your smart garage door by voice.
Both updates follow a public beta release of HomeKit support which was rolled out in early May. To learn more about the Brilliant Home Control, check out our recent hands-on review.
Added features
Brilliant Home Control
Announcements and garage control
The already feature packed Brilliant Home Control can now broadcast Alexa announcements and control garage door openers. This in-wall control center can also play music, lock doors, adjust the thermostat, and control your lights, its got it all.
You can own a former Apple CEO's California home for just $37.5 million
Former Apple CEO Mike Markkula might not be as infamous as Steve Jobs but he still managed to rack up enough cash to pick up a pretty swanky home in California. And it could be yours for a snip at just $37.5 million.
Eufy clears up HomeKit delay for its indoor cameras
Eufy has sought to clear up some confusion about HomeKit support for its Indoor Cam 2K and Indoor Cam 2K Pan & Tilt hardware. It's still coming, and it'll have HomeKit Secure Video to boot.
Apple Music observing 'Black Out Tuesday' to support #BlackLivesMatter
Apple Music is running a 'Black Out Tuesday' campaign as part of #TheShowMustBePaused, raising awareness for Black Lives Matter.
These low cost color light bulbs are a great alternative to Philips Hue
When it comes to smart lights, Philips Hue is a name that you see and hear everywhere, but the brand can be quite expensive, especially once you get into colored bulbs. Here's some of our favorite alternatives that won't break the bank.