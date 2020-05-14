The Brilliant Home Control is a sleek, touchscreen replacement for a traditional light switch. The Home Control is available in multiple configurations and colors, spanning a single switch, all the way up to 4 switches. In addition to the touchscreen, multiple switch variants include dedicated controls for dimming and toggling power state without having to look at the display.

Brilliant is the smart home control that allows you to effortlessly control all smart home devices from one, easy to access and easy to use, control panel on your wall or a single app on your phone. The Brilliant Control replaces any existing light switch in the home and can be easily installed with no additional hubs, wiring, batteries, or programming required. It instantly gives voice and touch control over smart home products. With Alexa built-in and a video intercom system for room to room chat and remote monitoring. Brilliant instantly turn smart home complexity into simplicity.

Brilliant has launched a public beta today that brings support for Apple's HomeKit to its line of connected light switches . The arrival of HomeKit comes after a lengthy period of development, with the company first revealing that it was in the works way back at CES 2019.

The display portion of the Home Control provides access to other smart home services in the home, including popular integrations with Sonos, ecobee, Ring, and Hue. Other highlights include Amazon's Alexa which utilizes an on-board microphone, and a camera with privacy shutter that is used for video and intercom calling. The display is also capable of displaying pictures, art, and weather forecasts.

HomeKit support allows the light switches to participate in scenes, automations, and through Siri voice commands. While light switch controls are available through HomeKit, the Home Control's built-in motion sensor and camera are unfortunately not along for the ride .

Installation of the Home Control involves the same process for most light switches, but does require a neutral wire in the electrical box. This allows the switch to be installed in a matter of minutes without an electrical, and the Home Control also supports complex multi-way lighting configurations. The Home Control can also be used for ceiling fans that have an in-wall on/off switch, but it does not support speed adjustments.

The HomeKit public beta is available now for existing Brilliant Home Control owners, and it can be found in the settings menus directly on device. The Brilliant Home Control is available now directly from the company's online store, with pricing starting at $299 for the single switch model in white. The company is also working on a screen-free dimmer switch which is slated for a late June release, and a smart plug.

Stay tuned for our full hands on review of the Brilliant Home Control which will be coming soon.