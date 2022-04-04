British snowboarder has his life saved by his iPhone and a 3G connection

A snowboarder had his life saved by his iPhone and a 3G cellular connection after falling into a crevasse 10,000ft up the Alps. The man was alone at the time and says that isn't a mistake he will make again.

British snowboarder Tim Blakey found himself in a precarious position and unable to use his iPhone as normal. Thankfully, he remembered the iPhone Emergency SOS feature that can call for help when required. That ultimately allowed him to get help and he outlined how it all went down on Instagram.

Blakey says that he pressed his iPhone's power button five times to invoke the Emergency SOS feature, although another option might have been to press and hold the same button and either volume button — depending on the iPhone he was using at the time.

While we generally see Apple Watches being credit with saving lives, iPhones are more than capable of coming in clutch when required. Blakey might have been in even greater trouble of it wasn't for his iPhone and a carrier's 3G connection — nothing so fancy as 5G here!

It's possible that the Emergency SOS feature is the best iPhone feature most people don't even know exists. You can learn more about it in our guide and you never know when it could be helpful.