There's a lot to love about this full-grain premium leather and protective polycarbonate iPad case. A leather strap across the back pulls out to give you a sure grip on your iPad, then lies flat when not in use. A slot along one side houses your Apple Pencil, cleverly aligned so that your Pencil can charge (iPad Pro only) while nestled safely inside.

Form and function Burkley Rover iPad Cover: Features

The Burkley Rover iPad Cover is a lightweight back-only snap-on cover for the iPad weighing in at just six ounces. The shell is constructed from soft polycarbonate; the inside honeycomb pattern designed to protect the iPad and prevent scratches. An Apple Pencil slot runs along one side. Positioned perfectly to take advantage of the iPad Pro's side charging spot, the Apple Pencil can charge while being stored in its slot. A hole near the bottom gives you a place to stick your Apple Pencil upright while you're using your iPad. There are precision cutouts for all of the iPad's speakers and ports, as well as the camera. The Sleep/Wake and volume buttons have button covers. Since the volume buttons are within the Apple Pencil slot, the volume button covers have "stilts" to reach the buttons. This may sound odd, but it works. A slightly raised lip around the bezel means that your iPad's screen won't touch the table when placed face-down.

If you're looking for a snap-on back cover for your iPad, the Burkley Rover should be a top contender.

The back of the case is where you'll find the high-quality, full-grain leather Burkley is known for. As with any natural leather product, each case will look unique with its own pattern of striations. Additionally, the leather will develop a patina over time. The leather covers most of the back, carefully stitched into place on the polycarbonate shell. A strap built into the back of the cover is large enough to put four fingers through, giving you a secure grip on your iPad. Unlike the similarly-designed iPhone case, this strap does not double as a kickstand, unfortunately. The Burkley buffalo logo is tastefully embossed on the back of the case; the Burkley name isn't anywhere to be found.

The Burkley Rover iPad Cover is available for the 11-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad mini (2019), and 10.5-inch iPad Air (2019). For each model, you can choose from two colors: Distressed Antique Coffee, as seen in my photos, or Burnished Tan.

Grip, protection, and quality

Burkley Rover iPad Cover: What I like

I like that this case is lightweight and yet protective. The soft polycarbonate shell surrounds and protects the iPad, while the leather gives the case a gorgeous look and feel. The strap across the back offers even more security, as you're less likely to drop your iPad when you can get such a good grip on it.

For Apple Pencil users, this is an ideal setup. Your Apple Pencil nestles securely next to the iPad in its slot, and it charges while inside (iPad Pro only).