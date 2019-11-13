Spotted by Kyle Seth Gray on Twitter and reported by 9to5Mac, the challenge involves completing a walk, run or wheelchair workout of a least 5K (3.1 miles) on Thursday, November 28.

After skipping it in 2018, 2019 will mark the return of Apple Watch's Thanksgiving challenge.

If you successfully complete the challenge, you'll be rewarded with the special 5K badge shown above, as well as stickers for Messages and FaceTime.

It is unclear at this stage whether this is a U.S. specific challenge, or whether the badge will be globally available. Apple holds plenty of regional Apple Watch challenges, and given the fact that Thanksgiving (on the 28th November at least) is a U.S. specific holiday, it's unlikely that this will be available outside of U.S. shores.

Most people don't tend to burn more than 3-400 calories during a 5K, so remember, given that a 4oz serving of turkey (no skin) is 158 calories, Apple Watch's Thanksgiving challenge might not get you as much extra food as you were hoping for.