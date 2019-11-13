What you need to know
- There's a special Apple Watch challenge coming for Thanksgiving.
- The challenge will involve completing any walk, run or wheelchair workout of at least 5K.
- You'll be rewarded with a badge and stickers for Messages and FaceTime.
After skipping it in 2018, 2019 will mark the return of Apple Watch's Thanksgiving challenge.
Spotted by Kyle Seth Gray on Twitter and reported by 9to5Mac, the challenge involves completing a walk, run or wheelchair workout of a least 5K (3.1 miles) on Thursday, November 28.
Keep active this Thanksgiving! Earn this special award on November 28 by doing any walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 5K (3.1mi). #AppleWatch. #CloseYourRings #Thanksgiving2019 pic.twitter.com/K4xf7NSeSc— Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) November 13, 2019
If you successfully complete the challenge, you'll be rewarded with the special 5K badge shown above, as well as stickers for Messages and FaceTime.
It is unclear at this stage whether this is a U.S. specific challenge, or whether the badge will be globally available. Apple holds plenty of regional Apple Watch challenges, and given the fact that Thanksgiving (on the 28th November at least) is a U.S. specific holiday, it's unlikely that this will be available outside of U.S. shores.
Most people don't tend to burn more than 3-400 calories during a 5K, so remember, given that a 4oz serving of turkey (no skin) is 158 calories, Apple Watch's Thanksgiving challenge might not get you as much extra food as you were hoping for.
President Trump will tour Apple's manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas
A report suggests that President Donald Trump will tour Apple's manufacturing facility in Texas, perhaps as early as next week.
Moshi Avanti C wired headphones are comfortable, affordable
Moshi Avanti C headphones are one of those rare audio products that weren't designed to pair with Apple's iPhone. Despite this, don't rule them out if you're in the market for a comfortable pair of wired, on-ear headphones.
AirFly Pro pulls double duty with a Bluetooth transmitter and receiver
What's better than a Bluetooth transmitter? A Bluetooth transmitter that works both ways!
Don't spend a fortune, get the Apple Watch modern buckle look for less
Here’s how to get the Apple Watch modern buckle look for less.