Yesterday, Apple finally released its long-awaited Mac Pro, confirming, amongst other things, that buying a Mac Pro is currently the only way to get your hands on Apple's new silver-and-black Magic accessories.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple previously teased a new silver-and-black Magic Keyboard, Mouse and Trackpad alongside the Mac Pro at WWDC earlier this year. The difference is very subtle when compared alongside the Space Gray, however, they are different... we promise...

Now, as standard, the new Mac Pro comes with a Magic Mouse 2. You can add a Magic Trackpad 2 for $50, or both for $149.00. The Keyboard is not currently customizable, so currently you can only get a keyboard with number pad, not without.

However, in the configurator Apple notes: