What you need to know
- Vine is back! But now it's got a different name.
- Byte is a new app that can be used to create 6-second looping videos.
- The new app was made by the creators of Vine and basically this is awesome.
The long-awaited successor to Vine, Byte, is now available on iOS and Android!
The team behind Byte made the announced on Twitter in the small hours of Saturday, January 25:
dear friends,— byte (@byte_app) January 25, 2020
today we’re bringing back 6-second looping videos and a new community for people who love them.
it’s called byte and it’s both familiar and new. we hope it’ll resonate with people who feel something’s been missing. https://t.co/g5qOIdM8qG
The team said:
You know the drill: upload from your camera roll or use the byte camera to capture stuff. there are lots of ways to find new personalities and moments. explore what the community is watching and loving, view posts handpicked by our editors, or browse on your own.
Very soon, we'll introduce a pilot version of our partner program which we will use to pay creators. byte celebrates creativity and community, and compensating creators is one important way we can support both. stay tuned for more info.
Your feedback has helped us get here today. we've got a lot more in store and as we continue to build, we want to hear from more of you.
Byte announced its plan for an app to succeed Vine back in 2019, just 3 months later, Byte is finally here and ready for the masses to enjoy.
The years since Vine left us have been pretty terrible, but all of its most iconic creations still live on thanks to YouTube and its endless source of compilations. Now, there's a new kid on the block, and perhaps the return of 6-second looping videos is exactly what we need in order to restore balance and order to the universe. Happy looping!
Vine has returned
Byte - creativity first
Grab your cat, or your Grandma, and start filming!
Byte is the return of 6-second looping videos, from the creators of Vine. What a time to be alive.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sonos CEO responds to backlash, will continue to update legacy products
Sonos recently announced that a bunch of its older products will no longer receive updates come May 2020. That ruffled a lot of feathers, and now Sonos’ CEO has issued another statement to set things straight.
Apple launches shiny new Jobs At Apple page
Apple has overhauled its Jobs At Apple page to give it a brand new, striking look complete with colorful Apple logos and new feature sections!
Elevate your Apple Watch with this elegant bracelet-style Wearlizer band
This pretty rhinestone-enhanced Apple Watch bangle bracelet looks more like jewelry on your wrist than a health and fitness band.
Don't lose important data on your Mac, make sure to back it up!
One of the most important things you should be doing with your Mac is backing up all of its data. Here are some of our favorite solutions for backing up your most important files, should anything ever happen.