What you need to know Call of Duty:Mobile is the number one app in more than 100 countries.

It's proven hugely popular since it launched on October 1st.

The game has been downloaded more than 35 milliion times on iOS/Android.

It may have only arrived a few days ago, but Call of Duty: Mobile is already proving to be a hit. Now Activision has confirmed that the game is not only the number one game in the App Store by download numbers, but also the number one in the App Store as a whole – including apps, and across more than 100 countries.

Activision's Call of Duty®: Mobile has surpassed 35 million downloads faster than any other mobile First Person or Third Person Action games on App Store and Google Play.i Published by Activision, and developed by Tencent Games' award-winning TiMi Studios, the new title has achieved the #1 app ranking on App Store based on downloads in over 100 countries since launch.

While the 35 million download number includes both iOS and Android, it's fair to say that plenty of people are playing on iPhones and iPads. It isn't easy to find yourself crowned as the most popular app on the App Store, even if Activision does note that it's using its own internal estimates to come to that conclusion. The game's popularity can likely be traced back to its full-on Call of Duty experience, rather than being a watered down one. There are multiple game modes including a Fortnite-like Battle Royales option.

The title includes full head-to-head competitive Multiplayer modes, as well as an all-new Battle Royale experience, including classic locations from Call of Duty® featuring land, sea and air vehicles.