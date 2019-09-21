Best answer: Yes! Because the Nintendo Switch Lite supports games that are playable via the Switch's handheld mode, that means Fortnite will indeed be playable. Players won't have any HD Rumble features available, however, thanks to the Nintendo Switch Lite not having it built on. Other than that, you'll be able to experience the same game as everyone else.

What is Fortnite?

Fortnite Battle Royale is an extremely popular PvP take on the game that is available to play for free. Ever since its launch two years ago, the game has blown up into a worldwide phenomenon, and is likely the most popular game on the planet right now. Similar to other battle royale games like PUBG, Fortnite drops 100 players onto an island where they then have to fight to be the last one standing.

Unlike other battle royales, Fortnite incorporates its PvE aspects into the PvP gameplay, allowing players to build structures to use as makeshift defenses. This system is what makes the competitive aspects of Fortnite different from other, more standard shooters. Not only do you have to think about weaponry, but you also have to be proficient enough in building to come away as a winner in fights.

Are there any limitations on Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch Lite?

While the Switch Lite comes in as a budget version of the standard Nintendo Switch, there aren't too many limitations when it comes to playing Fortnite. The biggest difference is that you'll only be able to play the game via handheld mode, as the Switch Lite does not support TV mode. Of course, the Switch Lite is also a bit smaller, coming in at 5.5 inches versus the original Switch's 6.2-inch screen. That means the game you'll be playing will also be smaller.

If a small screen bothers you, the Switch Lite might not be the best Fortnite machine. However, the game is available on mobile phones with much tinier screens, so it likely won't be a huge issue. Because the Switch Lite is made to be more affordable, it will also lack a kickstand, which means no tabletop mode. Also, it will not have any motion controls or HD rumble. While motion controls can be used in Fortnite on the Switch, they aren't necessary, but the lack of rumble may affect how some people enjoy the game.

Bottom line

Thankfully, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn't offer too much in the way of differences when it comes to playing games. Some games will suffer and be harder to play for it, but Fortnite isn't one of them. If you're looking to pick up the Switch Lite due to its lower price but are afraid you won't be able to earn Victory Royales on it, have no fear.