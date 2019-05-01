Best answer: Unfortunately, no. The only way to use Mint Mobile on your smartphone is by using a physical SIM card.

First launched in 2016, Mint Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MYVO) that provides low-cost prepaid data plans for unlocked devices. The service requires the use of a physical SIM card, which is free to new customers. An embedded-SIM (eSIM), by contrast , resides directly in a device and provides the same electrical interface as a full size 2FF and 3FF SIM card. In this case, however, it's soldered to the device's circuit board as part of the manufacturing process.

Although Mint Mobile doesn't use eSIM for its service, you can use eSIM technology on your iPhone for a Dual SIM experience using another carrier. When using Dual SIM with an eSIM, you can:

Use one number for business and another number for personal calls.

Add a local data plan when you travel outside of the country or region.

Have separate voice and data plans.

Carriers that do support eSIM

Mint Mobile is available exclusively in the United States. For your eSIM experience, you'll need an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR. Carriers that support eSIM in the United States include AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

International carriers also support eSIM, which means, as an example, you could use Mint Mobile domestically and another carrier internationally.

Why Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile offers data plans starting at just $15 per month. For this, you receive unlimited talk and text, a free SIM card, nationwide coverage, and the ability to use your device as a mobile hotspot. You choose the amount of 4G LTE per month (3, 8, or 12GB), and whether to get prepaid service for 3, 6, or 12 months. When you run out of 4G LTE data for a service month, you can purchase more on the fly using the Mint Mobile website or app or wait until a new month begins. If you wait, your data speeds slow to 128 kbps.

Can I bring my own phone?

Mint Mobile's Bring Your Own Phone (BYOP) program allows you to use the service with any unlocked GSM phone. You can keep your current number too or select a new one. The service supports unlocked GSM-network phones from AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket Wireless, Simple Mobile, Straight Talk, and MetroPCS phones. The company also offers unlocked phones via its website from companies like Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and more.