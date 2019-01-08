Best answer: You can! Using the Ultimate Ears Boom & MegaBoom app PartyUp feature, you can pair over 150 speakers for sound that truly surrounds you.

The power of PartyUp

As stated above, PartyUp is a feature of the free Ultimate Ears Boom & Megaboom app that allows you to pair 150+ speakers. Party, indeed!

What's more, after you pair your first speaker via Bluetooth, it's as easy as turning your additional speaker(s) on and pressing a few buttons. If you're unsure about trying it for the first time, you can tap What is PartyUp? in the PartyUp section of the app and you'll be guided through the process. However, if you'd just like to get started, you can use the steps below.

Turn on the speaker or speakers you'd like to add. Launch the Boom & Megaboom app. Tap the PartyUp icon at the bottom of the screen. It looks like two speakers, one slightly behind the other. 4. Drag the image of the additional speaker up from the bottom of the screen, toward the image of your main speaker.

That's it! When you're ready to disconnect your extra speaker, all you have to do is either turn the speaker off or drag it back to the bottom.

Why should I get the MegaBoom 3 or MegaBoom?

Both the MegaBoom 3 and MegaBoom from Ultimate Ears are great speakers for their respective price points. How much you want to spend will determine which speaker you get.

The MegaBoom 3 is waterproof and even dust-proof with a rating of IP67. With such a high rating, you'll be able to take this speaker with you anywhere, including the pool, without breaking a sweat. It has military-grade durability, so the MegaBoom 3 is going to last a pretty long time, even with daily extended use. The sound quality of the MegaBoom 3 is incredibly rich thanks to the immersive 360-degree design that produces big sound and thundering bass. It also lasts about 20 hours on a single charge, so it'll definitely get through your next big social gathering.

The only negative about the MegaBoom 3 is the price point. If you want something a little more budget-friendly, then the MegaBoom is a great option to consider. The MegaBoom is rated lower for waterproof capabilities (IPX7), so it's not able to be submerged as long as its cousin, but it's still a lot for most people and more than a lot of other Bluetooth speakers. It also has the 360-degree sound design with rich, deep bass, and 20-hour battery life.

If you have the money for both of these speakers, then it's worth it just to pair them up together with PartyUp for a truly amazing experience.