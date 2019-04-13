Best answer: Yes. The Withings Move is water-resistant up to 50 meters and features some basic swim tracking abilities; however, if you need a tracker that offers better swimming stats, the TomTom Spark 3 might be a better option for you.

Automatic, but basic swim tracking

The Withings Move is an entry-level tracker, and when it comes to giving you details about your swimming metrics, its pretty barebones.

When you jump into a pool to swim, the Withings Move will automatically detect that your swimming (after about ten minutes of swimming) and retroactively start tracking the how long you swam and the number of calories you've burned, but that's it. Also, Withings states that doing your laps with either a crawl or breaststroke are the best ways to get the most accurate swimming data from your Move.

However, you can't swim just anywhere wearing the Withings Move. While taking it for a swim in the pool is just fine, it is not recommended for salt water dips. So, unfortunately, no beach fun for the Withings Move. Additionally, it's best to avoid intense climates like saunas and hot tubs if you want to keep your fitness watch in top condition.

The TomTom Spark 3 is better for serious swimmers

While much more expensive than the Withings Move, the TomTom Spark 3 tracks a lot more advanced stats that serious swimmers will appreciate.

While it's not quite as automatic — you'll need to set the length of the pool — TomTom Spark 3 will track lengths, strokes, strokes per minute, total distance and calories burned. It also can give you your SWOLF score, which is a very advanced swimming metric that a lot of triathletes use when training for events.