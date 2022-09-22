Can you text on the Fitbit Versa 2? Best answer: Partially. You can receive messages from your phone with an iPhone, but you can only reply directly from the watch if you are using an Android device.Smart Notifications: Fitbit Versa 2 (opens in new tab) ($200 at Fitbit)Affordable Earbuds: Anker Wireless Earbuds (opens in new tab) ($60 at Amazon)

You can't respond to texts if you're using an iPhone

If you are an iPhone user like me, this is kind of a bummer (and if you're on iMore then chances are you use an iPhone). Fitbit has offered trackers and smartwatches for years that have been able to relay almost any kind of notification your iPhone can throw at you.

In fact, you can enable or disable notifications on a per-app basis in the settings of the Fitbit app. Plus, the Fitbit preferences don't have to match your iPhone's settings either. iPhone users can respond to Fitbit app notifications such as cheers and taunts. However, iPhone users cannot reply to notifications received from messaging apps like iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, or Slack.

This iPhone user sure wishes he could utilize the quick reply feature (sort of like Pebble used to allow) to respond to incoming texts. For now, I'll have to be content to check my messages on my wrist before deciding whether they merit pulling out my phone to reply. #thestruggleisreal

You CAN respond to texts on Android, with a caveat

If you use an Android phone with your Fitbit Versa 2, you can respond to messages received on the watch via preset and customizable quick replies. Apps that support this feature can choose from five default quick replies, or you can customize your reply options in the Fitbit app.

Currently, SMS text messages, Twitter, Gmail, Facebook Messenger, and Line all allow for this quick reply functionality on Fitbit devices such as the Versa 2. What you cannot do is craft or type new responses from the watch on the fly, or do talk to text. Perhaps this will come in a future update, but for now, the quick replies are a workable solution.

The Versa 2 can receive and display messages from your phone, and you can reply directly from the watch if you have an Android device.