Best answer: Yes, you can use your Fitbit Charge 3 band on your Charge 4. This can be a replacement band or the original band that came on your 3.
These days we are all about trying to avoid putting something that still has plenty of good use into the trash. Finding ways to repurpose and reuse items is not only a great way to save some money, but also it's better for the environment. This can apply to your Fitbit as well.
If you plan to upgrade your Fitbit Charge 3 to the new 4, you'll be able to keep any extra bands you purchased for the 3 for your new tracker. Fitbit designed its newest activity tracker to use the same bands as the prior generation. This applies to the first party bands from Fitbit, as well as third-party replacements.
Fitbit makes the Charge trackers with two band size options: small and large. The electronics are the same between the two size choices, and only the bands differ in circumference. The small option fits wrists ranging from 5.5-7.1 inches, whereas large covers 7.1-8.7 inches.
So what is the difference between the trackers?
If you're wondering if you should upgrade from your Fitbit Charge 3 to the 4 or start with the new model, here are a few key differences. The most notable change is that Fitbit made the move to include built-in GPS. Adding standalone GPS tracking directly to your wrist means that you won't need to bring your phone the next time you head out for a jog or ride to track your workout.
Fitbit also added new tracking systems and software changes that bring Spotify control to your wrist. If you're interested in finding out all of the changes and a deeper dive on the new tracker from Fitbit, check out our post.
So if you want to you can grab your favorite Charge 3 band to put onto you your new Fitbit Charge 4, go for it. Just be sure that if your previous generation tracker still works, it gets a new home instead of heading to the trash.
Like the prior generation Charge, the 4 brings you all the same great size and wide range of fitness tracking. It added built-in GPS, Spotify integration, as well as some software tweaks for better tracking, so it's ready to be the new standard.
While the Fitbit Charge 3 may not have the new bells and whistles that the new 4 has, it still is a great tracker. You still get heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and GPS tracking with your phone. So if you don't mind taking your phone with you on workouts, then the Charge 3 is still worth a look.
