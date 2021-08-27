Best answer: Yes, the Peloton Digital app was designed to be used without a Peloton bike. All you need is a Peloton Digital membership and a phone, tablet, TV, or web browser to watch a class on.

Peloton Digital was basically created for those that don't own a Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, or Tread+. It offers individual users strength, yoga, cardio, meditation, running, outdoor, cycling, stretching, bike boot camp, tread boot camp, and walking classes that can be taken anytime, anywhere on a compatible device. Many classes require little to no equipment, while some like cycling, strength, or tread require an indoor bike, free weights, or a treadmill. When you select a class within the app, it will list all equipment needed in the class details.

Peloton Digital is one of the best fitness apps for indoor training . It's a widely accessible, individual-user membership that enables subscribers to access thousands of on-demand fitness classes in different modalities for $12.99 a month. It features 10+ workout types, and you have the option of training with or without equipment on your smartphone, tablet, TV, or web browser. It's compatible with iOS, Android, and Fire TV. But you don't actually need a Peloton machine to use it.

Most of the Peloton Digital classes require little equipment like a workout mat or free weights, to none. If you're dying to ride or run with the app, it is possible to follow along with both cycling and tread classes on any stationary bike or treadmill. You're just not going to get the performance metrics Peloton equipment would provide since your equipment is obviously not going to sync with the app.

If you want to ride with Peloton Digital on a non-Peloton bike, we recommend using a tablet like the iPad Pro on your stationary bike. Just be sure you have a good mount that is compatible with both your device and your stationary bike. The goal here is to keep your tablet safe and secure while you ride while having a nice large display to follow along with. If you don't want to go that route, you can always set up your TV with Peloton Digital too.

What about Peloton All-Access?

If you do own a Peloton machine, you'll pay a higher monthly All-Access membership fee of $39 a month. It may seem like a sharp increase, but Peloton Digital covers one user profile while Peloton All-Access covers profiles for the entire household. Peloton Bikes and Treads are outfitted with large HD touchscreens that sync directly with the app. Perks that come with owning a Peloton Bike or Tread and All-Access membership include live interaction with the Peloton instructors and community, and helpful on-screen performance metrics as you take a class.

Regardless of how you want to ride, you don't need a Peloton bike to work out with Peloton Digital. The membership grants one user access to thousands of on-demand classes in different exercise modalities. All you need is a $12.99 per month membership and a smartphone, tablet, TV, or web browser to watch a class on, and you're good to go.