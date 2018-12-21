Best answer: Absolutely. The Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 can totally be used while in the pool, shower, or any other body of water. The speaker has an IP67, which means it's water-resistant and will even float around when placed in water. There is a slight catch though: it shouldn't be submerged for more than 30 minutes in more than one meter of water.

It's truly the perfect pool party pal

If you take a look at the specs, you'll find that the Megaboom 3 from Ultimate Ears is truly the ideal speaker to use at your next pool party (or any party). The speaker is lightweight and extremely portable and its IP67 rating means it can be dunked, splashed, and even tossed into the pool without being immediately damaged. The speaker is also dustproof and will prevent dirt and dust from getting into your Megaboom 3 and possibly causing damage. When it comes to battery power, the Megaboom 3 boasts an impressive 20-hour battery life on a single charge.

The only thing you have to remember is to just not leave it in the pool. IP67 is a high rating, but it means it can't be submerged for more than 30 minutes in more than one meter of water. It is safe to have it by the pool, where splashes won't damage it forever.

What else does the Megaboom 3 offer?

The Megaboom 3 comes equipped with the all-new programmable "Magic Button." The button can be linked to most popular streaming services and offers navigation for custom playlists with just one touch. Like many of the other products in the Ultimate Ears speaker lineup, the Megaboom 3 features the company's signature cylindrical design which offers amazing 360-degree sound. The speaker comes in four colors, Lagoon Blue, Nightblack, Sunset Red, and Ultraviolet Purple, which are available on Ultimate Ears' website and Amazon. There are also three exclusive colorways: Urban Magenta, Cloud, and Denim. The Urban Magenta can be purchased from T Mobile while the Cloud and Denim are only available from Apple.

I'm in! How much will it cost me?

If you're looking to pick up one of the standard colors, you'll be able to buy one for the newly slashed price of $180. However, if you have your eye on one of the store-exclusive colors, those will run you $200.