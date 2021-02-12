A new Canon 'Photo Culling' app for iOS can sort through your photos using AI technology, finding the best ones for you quickly and easily.

In a press release this week the Canon stated:

According to a recent report from Keypoint Intelligence, 1.4 trillion photos were taken worldwide in 2020 and 7.4 trillion images were stored. With these staggering numbers, it could be overwhelming for the average consumer to decide what photos are best to keep and store. Delivering expert photo advice in the form of an app, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announces its Photo Culling app. Compatible with iOS devices, this brand-new app helps determine a user's best photos based on scores against four models: sharpness, noise, emotions and closed eyes, using Canon's Computer Vision Artificial Intelligence Engine known as "PHIL" (abbreviated for Photography Intelligence Learning). Additionally, the app will suggest deleting duplicative photos, making it easy for the consumer to free up space on their smartphone.

The app has two culling options, 'Whole' and 'Similar'. The former picks photos with the absolute best scores based on the four above models, picking ones that reach a user-set threshold. The latter determines the best photos based on score comparison among a similar group of photos. The app also features photo counts and storage, event albums, features in the setting screen including parameters and metrics, and a dark and light mode.

The app is subscription-based, so costs either $2.99 a month or $14.99 a year, each with a three-day trial.

Photo Culling on the App Store