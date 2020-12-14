Apple launched its new video-led workout service Apple Fitness+, and although lots of early reviews are praising the service, the launch is experiencing one major hiccup.

Source: iMore

When Apple announced the service back in September, it told people that anyone who bought a new Apple Watch (Series 3 or later) would get a three-month free trial of the new service when it launched; however, not all users can see the option for the extended trial period.

Once you've updated your iPhone to iOS 14.3 and your Apple Watch to watchOS 7.2, the 3-month trial should automatically appear as an option (as you can see in the screenshot to the right). Some users are complaining that they only have the opportunity for a one-month free trial, which is the standard free trial period that anybody can try.

I am experiencing this issue. I bought an Apple Watch SE on September 15 and should be eligible for the 3-month free trial; however, when I open the Fitness+ tab in the Fitness app, I only get the option for a one-month trial period. All my devices are logged in to the same Apple ID (which is necessary), and I have no outstanding updates to be completed.

Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be any fix for the problem yet. I suggest you contact Apple Support (which is what I have done) to remedy the issue. Also, Apple Watches bought through Best Buy are supposed to be eligible for an extended trial period. Best Buy is supposed to be sending out emails to qualified customers with the correct details.