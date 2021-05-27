What you need to know
- Capture One now has native M1 Mac support.
- It delivers up to 2x faster importing and 50% faster asset management.
- Capture One is a popular photo editing suite for Mac and Windows.
Photo editing suite Capture One has announced native support for Apple silicon and the M1 Mac.
The latest version of Capture One 21 (14.2.0) states:
Capture One is a powerful RAW converter offering you ultimate image quality with beautiful colors and incredible detail. It offers state-of-the-art tethered capture, powerful digital asset management, extensive adjustment tools, and a flexible workflow through customizable workspaces.
Capture One 21 (14.2.0) is natively supported on Apple Silicon (M1) machines. Additionally, Hardware Acceleration on Apple Silicon (M1) machines will run through Metal. Hardware Acceleration on Windows and Intel-based Apple machines still runs through OpenCL.
In an interview Capture One's CEO Rafael Orta said "For us, it was quite a big task... We used the opportunity to re-architect the way the entire application works and looked at how we could optimize based on the new hardware. As soon as the M1 got announced last year we got to work importing the code in addition to what we had already been doing."
The new update also brings software updates and new lens capabilities. The new update is available to Capture One 21 customers for free from Capture One's website.
It means the new software is perfect for running on Apple's brand new M1 iMac, as well as the M1 MacBook Pro, M1 MacBook Air, and the M1 Mac mini which were announced last year. All of which can be found at the best prices thanks to our best M1 Mac deals.
Sensor-shift camera stabilization said to be coming to all iPhone 13 models
Following a similar report in January, DigiTimes again says that sensor-shift camera stabilization is coming to all iPhone 13 models
Apple takes one-third of Q1 smartwatch market, says Counterpoint
New figures from Counterpoint indicate Apple took a 33% market share of the smartwatch market in Q1 of 2021 thanks to the Apple Watch SE and Series 6.
Halide developers find the M1 iPad Pro's hidden microscope
The developers behind camera app Halide have put the new M1 iPad Pro through its paces, finding an interesting superpower as they go.
Develop your photo chops faster with these photography accessories
Whether you need a cable, card reader, or external hard drive, we have opinions. These are the best photography accessories for Mac on the market today.