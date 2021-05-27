Photo editing suite Capture One has announced native support for Apple silicon and the M1 Mac.

The latest version of Capture One 21 (14.2.0) states:

Capture One is a powerful RAW converter offering you ultimate image quality with beautiful colors and incredible detail. It offers state-of-the-art tethered capture, powerful digital asset management, extensive adjustment tools, and a flexible workflow through customizable workspaces. Capture One 21 (14.2.0) is natively supported on Apple Silicon (M1) machines. Additionally, Hardware Acceleration on Apple Silicon (M1) machines will run through Metal. Hardware Acceleration on Windows and Intel-based Apple machines still runs through OpenCL.

In an interview Capture One's CEO Rafael Orta said "For us, it was quite a big task... We used the opportunity to re-architect the way the entire application works and looked at how we could optimize based on the new hardware. As soon as the M1 got announced last year we got to work importing the code in addition to what we had already been doing."

The new update also brings software updates and new lens capabilities. The new update is available to Capture One 21 customers for free from Capture One's website.

It means the new software is perfect for running on Apple's brand new M1 iMac, as well as the M1 MacBook Pro, M1 MacBook Air, and the M1 Mac mini which were announced last year. All of which can be found at the best prices thanks to our best M1 Mac deals.