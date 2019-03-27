Flexibits is one of our favorite developers because they create productive utility apps that not only look good, but are fun to use: Fantastical and Cardhop.

That's what Fantastical is: yes it's a calendar app, but it looks gorgeous on both macOS and iOS, and their natural language parser is top-notch, making it a breeze to add appointments and reminders.

Cardhop is their newer app, and once again, it started on the Mac as both a contacts manager and connection launcher. It's now available on iOS, changing how we manage our contacts and address book on-the-go. Because let's face it: while Apple's default app solutions do work, they definitely are far from perfect, and Flexibits improves on them in nearly every way.

Design

If you've used Cardhop on macOS (and if you haven't, you should check out Rene's great overview to see why it's so good), then the design and user interface of the iOS version will look familiar from the get-go.

Cardhop on iOS features four main sections that you can navigate through with the tabs at the bottom: Favorites, Recents, Contacts, and Birthdays. Each contact in the list view has their own cell, which looks aesthetically pleasing with the rounded corners on each listing. Depending on how you have your contacts sorted (default is Last Name, but you can change it to First Name in Settings), the sorted name is also bold and easy-to-read.

As you view a contact's details, there are colored icons at the top for easily reaching them by message, email, call, or FaceTime. All of their details are clearly laid out and organized, and a section at the bottom lets you add in notes with a timestamp, which is super duper helpful. Just tap on any of the icons or details to get options on contacting them.

The tab icons for the navigational menu are simple and easy to recognize. With the Favorites section, you can manually add specific contacts for quick access, and Cardhop even saves the last action you took with that specific contact as a shortcut.

If you're overburdened with a lot of contacts, then going through them always feels like a tedious chore. But Cardhop has a universal search bar located at the bottom of every single screen, so you can find who you need quickly and effortlessly. It just makes navigation even easier, and you don't have to reach for the top of the screen to search like with most other apps.

By default, Cardhop uses a dark theme for the listings and a light theme for contact details view. But you can change it to Dark (both dark listing and dark contact cards) or Light (light list and light contact cards) if you prefer.

Features

One of my favorite things about Cardhop is the universal search bar located at the bottom of every screen view. It's always annoying to have to reach the top of my iPhone screen with my thumb or other finger, since it leads to awkward positioning, so I always welcome interfaces that are much more intuitive, especially as screens get bigger.

While Cardhop can just tap into your existing contacts on your device, you can also add Directories from other accounts. This feature can be activated by going into the Cardhop settings, selecting Directories, and then Add Directory. Cardhop is capable of searching for contacts on Google Contacts, G Suite, Office 365 and Exchange Global Address Lists.

When you tap the search bar, you can start typing. Cardhop is fairly flexible and intuitive when it comes to things you can do with the search bar due to the natural language parser, so there's suggestions that pop up each time. Once you've mastered Cardhop, just turn the suggestions off.