All the cars that support Apple CarPlay

Apple CarPlay is the company's seamless integration method that pairs your iPhone with your vehicle to give you unparalleled access to apps like Apple Music, Maps, Contacts, and more so you can make calls, navigate, and be entertained safely using your iPhone and your car in perfect harmony.

Apple says that more than 800 vehicle models in the U.S. now support Apple CarPlay, and the company also has big plans to upgrade it in the future. If you're looking for a new car and want to know whether or not it will support CarPlay, here's an exhaustive list!

Which cars support Apple CarPlay?

Abarth

2017 - 2023 Abarth 595

2017 - 2023 Abarth 695

2023 Abarth 500e

Acura

2017 - 2023 NSX

2018 - 2023 MDX

2018 - 2023 TLX

2019 - 2022 ILX

2019 - 2023 RDX

2023 Integra

Alfa Romeo

2018 - 2023 Giulia

2018 - 2023 Stelvio

2023 Tonale

Aston Martin

2017 DB9 Volante

2017 V8 Vantage

2017 V12 Vantage

2017 - 2018 Vanquish

2017 - 2018 Rapide

2021 - 2023 DBX

Audi

2017 - 2023 A3

2017 - 2023 A4

2017 - 2023 A5

2017 - 2023 A6

2017 - 2023 A7

2017 - 2023 Q2

2017 - 2023 Q7

2017 - 2023 R8

2017 - 2023 TT

2018 - 2023 Q5

2019 - 2023 A1

2019 - 2023 A8

2019 - 2023 e‑tron

2019 - 2023 Q8

2020 - 2023 Q3

2021 - 2023 e‑tron Sportback

2022 - 2023 e‑tron GT

2022 - 2023 Q4 e‑tron

2022 - 2023 Q4 Sportback e‑tron

2023 Q8 e‑tron

2023 Q8 Sportback e‑tron

Baojun

2018 - 2022 310

2018 - 2022 310W

2018 - 2022 510

2020 - 2023 730

Bentley

2017 - 2023 Bentayga

2019 - 2023 Continental

2020 - 2023 Flying Spur

BMW

2017 - 2023 1 Series

2017 - 2019 6 Series

2017 - 2023 2 Series

2017 - 2023 4 Series

2017 - 2023 5 Series

2017 - 2023 7 Series

2018 - 2023 8 Series

2017 - 2023 X3

2017 - 2023 X4

2017 - 2023 X5

2017 - 2023 X6

2018 - 2023 X7

2017 - 2023 3 Series

2018 - 2023 X1

2018 - 2023 X2

2018 - 2023 i3

2019 - 2020 i8

2019 - 2023 Z4

2021 - 2023 1 Series

2021 - 2023 2 Series

2021 - 2023 3 Series

2021 - 2023 4 Series

2021 - 2023 5 Series

2021 - 2023 6 Series

2021 - 2023 8 Series

2021 - 2023 X5

2021 - 2023 X6

2021 - 2023 X7

2021 - 2023 X5 M

2021 - 2023 X6 M

2021 - 2023 Z4

2022 - 2023 i4

2022 - 2023 iX

2022 - 2023 iX1

2022 - 2023 iX3

2023 i3

2023 i7

Borgward

2018 - 2020 BX3

2018 - 2020 BX4

2018 - 2020 BX5

2020 BX6

Buick

2016 - 2017 Excelle

2016 - 2022 LaCrosse

2016 - 2022 Regal

2017 - 2022 Encore

2017 - 2023 Envision

2018 - 2023 Enclave

2018 - 2023 GT

2018 - 2023 GT-MPV

2018 - 2023 GL6

2020 - 2023 VELITE 6

2020 - 2023 GL8 Avenir

2020 - 2023 GL8 ES

2021 - 2023 GL8 Business Travel Edition

2023 Encore GX

BYD

2022 - 2023 ATTO3

2022 - 2023 YUAN PLUS

2021 - 2023 SONG PLUS

2022 - 2023 TANG

2023 QIN PLUS

2023 HALO6/SEAL

2023 DLOPHIN

2022 - 2023 HAN

Cadillac

2016 ELR

2016 - 2019 ATS

2016 - 2019 ATS‑V

2016 - 2019 CTS

2016 - 2019 CTS‑V

2016 - 2022 CT6

2016 - 2022 CT6‑V

2016 - 2019 XTS

2017 - 2023 XT5

2019 - 2023 XT4

2020 - 2023 CT4

2020 - 2023 CT4‑V

2020 - 2023 CT5

2020 - 2023 CT5‑V

2020 - 2023 XT6

2016 - 2023 Escalade / ESV

2022 - 2023 CT4‑V Blackwing

2022 - 2023 CT5‑V Blackwing

2023 Escalade‑V

2023 LYRIQ

Chery

2017 - 2022 Arrizo 5

2017 - 2022 Arrizo 7

2017 - 2022 Tiggo 3

2017 - 2022 Tiggo 3X

2017 - 2022 Tiggo 5X

2018 - 2022 Tiggo 2

2018 - 2022 Tiggo 4

2018 - 2022 Tiggo 8

2020 - 2022 Arrizo 6

Chevrolet

2016 - 2017 Cavalier

2016 - 2019 Volt

2016 - 2023 Camaro

2016 - 2023 Camaro Convertible

2016 - 2023 Colorado

2016 - 2023 Corvette

2016 - 2023 Corvette Convertible

2016 - 2022 Cruze

2016 - 2020 Impala

2016 - 2023 Malibu

2016 - 2023 Sail LOVA

2016 - 2023 Silverado

2016 - 2023 Silverado HD

2016 - 2022 Spark

2016 - 2023 Suburban

2016 - 2023 Tahoe

2017 - 2020 Aveo

2017 - 2023 Bolt EV

2017 - 2023 Prisma

2017 - 2023 S10

2017 - 2023 Sonic

2017 - 2023 Tracker

2017 - 2023 Trax

2018 - 2023 Equinox

2018 - 2023 Traverse

2019 - 2023 Blazer

2019 - 2023 Monza

2020 - 2023 Captiva

2020 - 2023 Trailblazer

2022 - 2023 Bolt EUV

Chrysler

2017 - 2023 300

2018 - 2023 Pacifica

2020 - 2021 Voyager

Citroen

2016 - 2023 Aircross

2016 - 2023 Berlingo Multispace

2016 - 2023 C3

2016 - 2023 C4

2016 - 2023 C4 Picasso

2016 - 2023 C5

2016 - 2023 C5 Break

2016 - 2022 C6

2016 - 2022 Jumper

2016 - 2022 Jumpy

2016 - 2023 Spacetourer

2017 - 2022 C3‑AirCross

2017 - 2022 C3‑XR

2017 - 2022 C4 Cactus

2017 - 2022 C4‑L

2017 - 2022 C4‑Lounge

2017 - 2022 C4 Spacetourer

2017 - 2022 C‑Elysée

2017 - 2022 C‑Quatre

2018 - 2023 Berlingo

2018 - 2023 C5 Aircross

Cowin Auto

2017 E3

Cupra

2022 - 2023 Ateca

2022 - 2023 Born

2022 - 2023 Leon

2022 - 2023 Formento

Datsun

2019 - 2022 GO

2019 - 2022 GO+

Dodge

2017 - 2023 Challenger

2017 - 2023 Charger

2018 - 2023 Durango

2019 - 2021 Journey

2023 Hornet

Dongfeng

2016 景逸S50

2016 - 2017 风行50

2016 - 2022 风行X5

2016 - 2022 景逸X5

2016 - 2022 景逸X6

2017 风行SX7

2017 风行S50EV

2017 景逸X5L

2017 景逸S50EV

2017 - 2022 风行X6

2017 - 2022 风行X7

2017 - 2022 风行SX6

2017 - 2022 风行F600

2017 - 2022 风行M6

2017 - 2022 风行F6

2017 - 2022 风行V6

2017 - 2022 风行M5

2017 - 2022 风行F5

2017 - 2022 风行V5

2017 - 2022 景逸X7

2018 - 2022 风行X3

2018 - 2022 风行X7L

2018 - 2022 风行X7S

2018 - 2022 风行S500EV

2018 - 2022 景逸X3

2018 - 2022 景逸X7S

2018 - 2022 景逸X7L

DS Automobiles

2016 - 2023 DS 3

2016 - 2022 DS 3 Cabrio

2016 - 2022 DS 3 Crossback

2016 - 2023 DS 4

2016 - 2022 DS 5

2017 - 2022 DS 4S

2017 - 2022 DS 5LS

2017 - 2022 DS 6

2018 - 2023 DS 7

2020 - 2023 DS9

Exeed

2020 - 2023 Exeed VX

2020 - 2023 Exeed TXL

2020 - 2023 Exeed LX

Ferrari

2016 FF

2016 F12 tdf

2016 - 2017 California T

2016 - 2017 F12 Berlinetta

2016 - 2020 488 GTB

2016 - 2020 488 Spider

2017 - 2020 GTC4Lusso

2018 - 2021 812 Superfast

2018 - 2023 Portofino

2019 - 2023 Monza SP1

2019 - 2023 Monza SP2

2020 - 2023 F8 Spider

2020 - 2023 F8 Tributo

2020 - 2023 SF90 Stradale

2021 - 2023 812 GTS

2021 - 2023 Roma

2021 - 2023 SF90 Spider

2022 - 2023 296 GTB

2023 296 GTS

2023 Daytona SP3

2023 Purosangue

Fiat

2017 - 2023 500

2017 - 2022 500L

2017 - 2023 Tipo

2018 - 2023 500X

2018 - 2023 Argo

2021 - 2023 Panda

2023 E‑Doblò

Ford

2017 - 2019 C‑MAX

2017 - 2019 Fiesta

2017 - 2019 Flex

2017 - 2019 Focus

2017 - 2019 Taurus

2017 - 2023 Edge

2017 - 2023 Escape

2017 - 2023 Expedition

2017 - 2023 F‑150

2017 - 2020 Fusion

2017 - 2023 Transit

2017 - 2022 Transit Connect

2017 - 2023 Mustang

2017 - 2023 Super Duty

2017 - 2023 Explorer

2018 - 2022 EcoSport

2018 - 2023 Ford GT

2021 - 2023 Mustang Mach‑E

2021 - 2023 Bronco

2021 - 2023 Bronco Sport

2022 - 2023 Evos

2022 - 2023 Maverick

2023 E‑Transit

Genesis

2017 - 2023 G80

2020 - 2023 G70

2020 - 2023 G90

2021 - 2023 GV80

2022 - 2023 GV70

2022 - 2023 GV60

2023 GV60

2023 G90

GMC

2016 - 2023 Canyon

2016 - 2023 Sierra

2016 - 2023 Sierra HD

2016 - 2023 Yukon

2016 - 2023 Yukon XL

2017 - 2023 Acadia

2018 - 2023 Terrain

2022 - 2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup

2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV

Haima

2017 - 2022 F7

2017 - 2022 S5

2017 - 2022 S5 young

2017 - 2022 S7

2018 - 2022 F5

Haval

2017 - 2023 H1 Blue‑Brand

2017 - 2023 H2 Blue‑Brand

2017 - 2023 H2 Red‑Brand

2017 - 2023 H6 Blue‑Brand

2017 - 2023 H6 Red‑Brand

2019 - 2023 F7

2020 - 2023 H6N

2020 - 2023 HAVAL DARGO

Holden

2016 - 2020 Captiva

2016 - 2018 Insignia

2016 - 2018 Spark

2016 - 2020 Colorado

2017 - 2020 Astra

2017 - 2020 Barina

2017 - 2020 Trailblazer

2018 - 2020 Commodore

2018 - 2020 Equinox

2018 - 2020 Trax

2019 - 2020 Acadia

Honda

2016 - 2023 Accord

2016 - 2023 Civic

2017 - 2023 Ridgeline

2017 - 2023 CR‑V

2017 - 2023 Pilot

2018 - 2023 Odyssey

2019 - 2022 Clarity

2018 - 2020 Fit

2019 - 2023 HR‑V

2019 - 2022 Insight

2019 - 2023 Passport

Honda Motorcycles

2018 - 2023 Gold Wing

2020 - 2023 Africa Twin

Hyundai

2015 - 2016 Genesis Sedan

2015 - 2018 Azera

2015 - 2023 Sonata

2016 - 2023 i10

2016 - 2023 i30

2016 - 2022 i40

2016 - 2020 Elantra GT

2016 - 2023 Tucson

2016 - 2022 Veloster

2017 - 2023 Santa Fe

2017 - 2020 Ioniq

2017 - 2023 Kona

2017 - 2019 Santa Fe Sport

2017 - 2023 Elantra

2019 Santa Fe XL

2019 - 2023 Accent

2020 - 2023 Nexo

2020 - 2023 Palisade

2020 - 2023 Venue

2021 - 2023 Bayon

2022 - 2023 Casper

2022 - 2023 Ioniq 5

2022 - 2023 SANTA CRUZ

2023 Palisade

2023 IONIQ 6

Indian Motorcycle

2020 - 2023 Challenger

2020 - 2023 Chieftain

2020 - 2023 Roadmaster

Infiniti

2020 - 2023 Q50

2020 - 2022 Q60

2020 - 2023 QX50

2020 - 2023 QX80

2022 - 2023 QX55

2022 - 2023 QX60

Jaguar

2019 - 2023 E‑Pace

2019 - 2023 F‑Pace

2019 - 2023 I‑Pace

2019 - 2020 XE

2019 - 2023 XF

2019 - 2020 XJ

2019 - 2023 F‑Type

Jeep

2017 - 2023 Compass

2018 - 2023 Grand Cherokee

2018 - 2023 Renegade

2018 - 2023 Wrangler

2020 - 2023 Cherokee

2020 - 2023 Gladiator

2022 - 2023 Grand Wagoneer

2022 - 2023 Wagoneer

Kia

2014 - 2023 Soul

2015 - 2020 Optima

2015 - 2020 Optima Hybrid

2015 - 2021 Sedona

2015 - 2021 Soul EV

2017 - 2020 Cadenza

2017 - 2023 Sorento

2017 - 2023 Sportage

2017 - 2023 Forte

2017 - 2023 Niro

2017 - 2020 Optima Plug‑In Hybrid

2018 - 2023 Niro Plug‑In Hybrid

2018 - 2023 Rio

2018 - 2023 Stinger

2019 - 2020 K900

2020 - 2023 Telluride

2021 - 2024 Seltos

2021 - 2023 K5

2021 - 2023 K8

2022 - 2023 Carnival

2022 - 2023 EV6

2023 Telluride

2023 Niro

2024 Seltos

Lada

2021 - 2023 Vesta

2021 - 2022 XRAY

2021 - 2023 Granta

2022 - 2023 Largus

Lamborghini

2017 Centenario

2018 - 2023 Aventador

2019 - 2023 Huracán

2019 - 2023 Urus

Land Rover

2019 - 2023 Discovery

2019 - 2023 Discovery Sport

2019 - 2023 Range Rover

2019 - 2023 Range Rover Evoque

2019 - 2023 Range Rover Sport

2019 - 2023 Range Rover Velar

2020 - 2023 Defender

Lexus

2019 - 2023 ES

2019 - 2023 LC

2019 - 2023 LS

2019 - 2023 NX

2019 - 2023 RC

2019 - 2023 RC F

2019 - 2022 UX

2020 - 2023 RX

2021 - 2023 ES Hybrid

2021 - 2023 IS

2021 - 2023 LC Convertible

2021 - 2023 LC Hybrid

2021 - 2023 LS Hybrid

2021 - 2023 NX Hybrid

2021 - 2023 RX Hybrid

2021 - 2023 UX Hybrid

2022 - 2023 GX

2023 IS 500

2023 NX Plug‑in Hybrid EV

2023 RZ 450e

2023 RX 500h

LDV

2015 - 2023 G10

2017 - 2019 EV80

2017 - 2023 D90

2017 - 2023 T60

2018 - 2023 V80

2019 - 2023 DELIVER 9

2020 - 2023 eDELIVER 9

Lifan

2017 - 2022 迈威

2017 - 2022 轩朗

2017 - 2022 X70

2017 - 2022 X80

Lincoln

2017 - 2018 MKS

2017 - 2018 MKX

2017 - 2019 MKC

2017 - 2019 MKT

2017 - 2020 MKZ

2017 - 2023 Navigator

2017 - 2020 Continental

2018 - 2023 Nautilus

2020 - 2023 Aviator

2020 - 2023 Corsair

Lynk & Co

2021 - 2023 Lynk & Co 01

Mahindra

2018 - 2022 Alturas G4

2018 - 2023 Marazzo

2019 - 2023 Scorpio

2019 - 2023 XUV300

2019 - 2022 XUV500

2020 - 2023 Thar

2023 XUV400

2023 XUV700

Maserati

2017 - 2023 Ghibli

2017 - 2023 Levante

2017 - 2023 Quattroporte

2018 - 2021 GT Convertible

2018 - 2020 GranTurismo

2022 - 2023 MC20

2023 GranTurismo

2023 Grecale

Maxus

2015 - 2023 G10

2017 - 2019 EV80

2017 - 2023 D90

2017 - 2023 T60

2018 - 2023 V80

2019 - 2023 DELIVER 9

2020 - 2023 eDELIVER 9

Mazda

2018 - 2022 Mazda6

2019 - 2023 CX‑5

2019 - 2023 CX‑8

2019 - 2023 CX‑9

2019 - 2023 MX‑5

2019 - 2023 Mazda3

2020 - 2023 CX‑3

2020 - 2023 CX30

2020 - 2023 Mazda2

2021 - 2023 MX‑30

2022 - 2023 CX‑50

2022 - 2023 CX‑60

2024 CX‑90

Mercedes-Benz

2016 - 2023 A‑Class

2016 - 2023 B‑Class

2016 - 2023 CLA‑Class

2016 - 2023 CLS‑Class

2016 - 2023 E‑Class Cabriolet

2016 - 2023 E‑Class Coupe

2016 - 2023 GLA‑Class

2016 - 2023 GLE‑Class

2017 - 2020 X‑Class

2017 - 2023 E‑Class

2017 - 2023 GLS‑Class

2017 - 2023 SL‑Class

2018 Sprinter

2018 - 2020 Vito

2018 - 2023 GLC‑Class

2018 - 2023 S‑Class

2019 - 2023 C‑Class

2020 Metris

2020 V‑Class

2020 - 2023 GLB‑Class

2020 - 2023 GLS‑Class

2021 Citan

2021 - 2023 EQA‑Class

2021 - 2023 EQC‑Class

2022 - 2023 EQB‑Class

2022 - 2023 EQS‑Class

2023 - 2023 EQE‑Class

MG

2016 GT

2016 - 2023 MG5

2017 - 2023 RX5

2017 - 2022 GS

2017 - 2022 ZP

2017 - 2022 ZS

2019 - 2023 Hector

2019 - 2022 MG

2019 - 2023 MG Ei5

2019 - 2022 HS

2019 - 2023 ZS EV

2020 - 2022 eHS

2020 - 2022 Gloster

2020 - 2022 MG3

2022 - 2023 MG4

2021 - 2023 Marvel R

2021 - 2023 Astor

Mini

2018 - 2023 Clubman

2018 - 2023 Countryman

2019 - 2023 Convertible

2019 - 2023 Hardtop 2 Door

2019 - 2023 Hardtop 4 Door

Mitsubishi Motors

2017 i‑MiEV

2016 - 2023 Pajero

2016 - 2023 Pajero Sport

2016 - 2023 Mirage

2016 - 2023 Mirage G4

2017 - 2023 Outlander

2017 - 2023 Outlander PHEV

2017 - 2023 ASX

2017 - 2023 Triton

2017 - 2023 Delica D:2

2017 - 2023 Delica D:2 Custom

2018 - 2023 Eclipse Cross

2023 Xpander

Nissan

2017 i‑MiEV

2016 - 2023 Pajero

2016 - 2023 Pajero Sport

2016 - 2023 Mirage

2016 - 2023 Mirage G4

2017 - 2023 Outlander

2017 - 2023 Outlander PHEV

2017 - 2023 ASX

2017 - 2023 Triton

2017 - 2023 Delica D:2

2017 - 2023 Delica D:2 Custom

2018 - 2023 Eclipse Cross

2023 Xpander

Opel

2016 - 2020 ADAM

2016 - 2023 Astra

2016 - 2023 Corsa

2016 - 2023 Insignia

2016 - 2020 KARL

2017 - 2022 Ampera‑e

2017 - 2023 Crossland X

2017 - 2023 Mokka

2017 - 2023 Zafira

2018 - 2023 Combo Life

2018 - 2023 Grandland

Peugeot

2016 - 2023 208

2016 - 2023 2008

2016 - 2023 308S

2016 - 2023 3008

2016 - 2023 4008

2016 - 2023 408

2017 - 2023 301

2017 - 2023 308

2017 - 2023 308 SW

2017 - 2023 508

2017 - 2023 5008

2016 - 2023 Expert

2016 - 2023 Partner Tepee

2016 - 2023 Traveller

2018 - 2023 Rifter

Polaris

2021 - 2023 Slingshot

Polestar

2020 - 2023 Polestar 1

2021 - 2023 Polestar 2

Porsche

2017 - 2023 718

2017 - 2023 Panamera

2017 - 2023 Macan

2017 - 2023 Cayenne

2017 - 2023 911

2020 - 2023 Taycan

Qoros

2017 - 2022 Young



Ram

2018 - 2023 Ram 1500

2018 - 2023 Ram 2500

2018 - 2023 Ram 3500

2018 - 2022 Ram 4500

Renault

2017 - 2023 Clio

2017 - 2023 Espace

2017 - 2022 Kadjar

2017 - 2023 Mégane

2017 - 2023 Mégane Estate

2017 - 2022 Scénic

2017 - 2023 Grand Scénic

2017 - 2022 Talisman

2017 - 2022 Talisman Estate

2018 - 2023 Koleos

2018 - 2022 Fluence

2019 - 2020 Twingo

2020 - 2023 Arkana

2020 - 2023 Captur

2021 - 2023 Kangoo

2021 - 2023 Zoe E‑Tech

2022 - 2023 Traffic

2023 Austral

2023 Kangoo E‑Tech

2023 Megane E‑Tech

2023 Twingo E‑Tech

Roewe

2016 - 2023 RX5

2017 - 2023 eRX5

2017 - 2023 RX3

2017 - 2023 i6

2019 - 2021 i5

Rolls-Royce

2020 - 2023 Cullinan

2020 - 2022 Dawn

2020 - 2023 Ghost

2020 - 2023 Phantom

2020 - 2023 Wraith

2023 Spectre

Seat

2016 - 2023 Alhambra

2016 - 2023 Ibiza

2016 - 2023 Leon

2016 - 2023 Toledo

2017 - 2023 Ateca

2018 - 2023 Arona

2020 - 2023 Tarraco

Skoda

2016 - 2017 Yeti

2016 - 2023 Fabia

2016 - 2023 Octavia

2016 - 2022 Rapid

2016 - 2023 Superb

2017 - 2023 Karoq

2017 - 2023 Kodiaq

2017 - 2023 Scala

2018 - 2023 Kamiq

2020 - 2023 Enyaq iV

2023 Enyaq Coupé iV

2023 Fabia

Subaru

2017 - 2023 Impreza

2018 - 2023 BRZ

2018 - 2023 Crosstrek

2018 - 2023 Legacy

2018 - 2023 Outback

2019 - 2023 Ascent

2019 - 2023 Forester

2019 - 2023 WRX

2019 - 2022 WRX STI

2023 Solterra

Suzuki

2016 - 2023 Baleno

2016 - 2023 Ciaz

2016 - 2023 Hustler

2016 - 2023 Ignis

2016 - 2023 Lapin

2016 - 2023 Solio

2016 - 2023 Solio Bandit

2016 - 2023 Spacia

2016 - 2023 Spacia Custom

2016 - 2023 SX4 S‑CROSS

2016 - 2023 Vitara

2018 - 2023 Dzire

2018 - 2023 Jimny

2018 - 2023 Swift

2023 S‑Cross

Tank

2020 - 2023 TANK 300

Tata

2017 - 2023 Nexon

2019 - 2022 Hexa

2019 - 2023 Tiago

2019 - 2023 Tigor

2020 - 2023 Altroz

2020 - 2023 Harrier

2021 - 2023 Punch

2021 - 2023 Safari

Toyota

2018 - 2022 Aygo

2019 - 2022 Avalon

2019 - 2023 Corolla Hatchback

2019 - 2023 Camry

2019 - 2023 C‑HR

2019 - 2023 RAV4

2019 - 2023 Sienna

2020 - 2021 86

2020 - 2023 4Runner

2020 - 2023 Corolla

2020 - 2023 Highlander

2020 - 2023 Prius

2020 - 2023 Prius Prime

2020 - 2023 Sequoia

2020 - 2023 GR Supra

2020 - 2023 Tacoma

2020 - 2023 Tundra

2020 - 2023 Yaris

2021 - 2023 Avanza

2021 - 2023 Mirai

2021 - 2023 Venza

2022 - 2023 Corolla Cross

2022 - 2023 GR86

2022 - 2023 Voxy

2023 Aygo X

2023 bZ4X

2023 Crown

2023 GR Corolla

2024 Grand Highlander

Vauxhall

2016 - 2020 ADAM

2016 - 2023 Astra

2016 - 2023 Corsa

2016 - 2023 Insignia

2016 - 2022 Viva

2017 - 2022 Ampera‑e

2017 - 2023 Crossland‑x

2017 - 2023 Grandland

2017 - 2023 Mokka

2017 - 2023 Zafira

Volkswagen

2016 Spacefox

2016 - 2018 CC

2016 - 2018 Scirocco

2016 - 2023 Amarok

2016 - 2019 Beetle

2016 - 2019 Beetle Cabriolet

2016 - 2023 Golf R

2016 - 2023 Caddy

2016 - 2023 California

2016 - 2023 Caravelle

2016 - 2021 e‑Golf

2016 - 2021 Fox

2016 - 2023 Golf

2016 - 2023 Golf Cabriolet

2016 - 2023 Golf SportsVan

2016 - 2023 Golf Variant

2016 - 2023 Golf SportWagen

2016 - 2023 GTI

2016 - 2023 Jetta

2016 - 2023 Lamando

2016 - 2023 Multivan

2016 - 2022 Passat Variant

2016 - 2023 Polo

2016 - 2022 Sharan

2016 - 2023 Tiguan

2016 - 2023 Touran

2016 - 2023 Transporter

2016 - 2022 Passat

2017 - 2023 Atlas

2017 - 2023 Crafter

2017 - 2023 CrossFox

2017 - 2023 Gol

2017 - 2023 Saveiro

2017 - 2023 Voyage

2018 - 2023 Arteon

2018 - 2023 Bora

2018 - 2023 Magotan

2018 - 2023 Sagitar

2018 - 2023 T‑Roc

2021 - 2023 ID.3

2021 - 2023 ID.4

2022 - 2023 Taos

2022 - 2023 ID.5

2022 - 2023 ID.6

2022 - 2023 Talagon

2023 ID.Buzz

Volvo

2016 - 2023 XC90

2017 - 2023 S90

2017 - 2023 V90

2018 - 2023 XC60

2019 - 2023 S60

2019 - 2023 V60

2019 - 2023 XC40

2022 - 2023 C40 Recharge

Wey