All the cars that support Apple CarPlay
The exhaustive list!
Apple CarPlay is the company's seamless integration method that pairs your iPhone with your vehicle to give you unparalleled access to apps like Apple Music, Maps, Contacts, and more so you can make calls, navigate, and be entertained safely using your iPhone and your car in perfect harmony.
Apple says that more than 800 vehicle models in the U.S. now support Apple CarPlay, and the company also has big plans to upgrade it in the future. If you're looking for a new car and want to know whether or not it will support CarPlay, here's an exhaustive list!
Which cars support Apple CarPlay?
Abarth
- 2017 - 2023 Abarth 595
- 2017 - 2023 Abarth 695
- 2023 Abarth 500e
Acura
- 2017 - 2023 NSX
- 2018 - 2023 MDX
- 2018 - 2023 TLX
- 2019 - 2022 ILX
- 2019 - 2023 RDX
- 2023 Integra
Alfa Romeo
- 2018 - 2023 Giulia
- 2018 - 2023 Stelvio
- 2023 Tonale
Aston Martin
- 2017 DB9 Volante
- 2017 V8 Vantage
- 2017 V12 Vantage
- 2017 - 2018 Vanquish
- 2017 - 2018 Rapide
- 2021 - 2023 DBX
Audi
- 2017 - 2023 A3
- 2017 - 2023 A4
- 2017 - 2023 A5
- 2017 - 2023 A6
- 2017 - 2023 A7
- 2017 - 2023 Q2
- 2017 - 2023 Q7
- 2017 - 2023 R8
- 2017 - 2023 TT
- 2018 - 2023 Q5
- 2019 - 2023 A1
- 2019 - 2023 A8
- 2019 - 2023 e‑tron
- 2019 - 2023 Q8
- 2020 - 2023 Q3
- 2021 - 2023 e‑tron Sportback
- 2022 - 2023 e‑tron GT
- 2022 - 2023 Q4 e‑tron
- 2022 - 2023 Q4 Sportback e‑tron
- 2023 Q8 e‑tron
- 2023 Q8 Sportback e‑tron
Baojun
- 2018 - 2022 310
- 2018 - 2022 310W
- 2018 - 2022 510
- 2020 - 2023 730
Bentley
- 2017 - 2023 Bentayga
- 2019 - 2023 Continental
- 2020 - 2023 Flying Spur
BMW
- 2017 - 2023 1 Series
- 2017 - 2019 6 Series
- 2017 - 2023 2 Series
- 2017 - 2023 4 Series
- 2017 - 2023 5 Series
- 2017 - 2023 7 Series
- 2018 - 2023 8 Series
- 2017 - 2023 X3
- 2017 - 2023 X4
- 2017 - 2023 X5
- 2017 - 2023 X6
- 2018 - 2023 X7
- 2017 - 2023 3 Series
- 2018 - 2023 X1
- 2018 - 2023 X2
- 2018 - 2023 i3
- 2019 - 2020 i8
- 2019 - 2023 Z4
- 2021 - 2023 1 Series
- 2021 - 2023 2 Series
- 2021 - 2023 3 Series
- 2021 - 2023 4 Series
- 2021 - 2023 5 Series
- 2021 - 2023 6 Series
- 2021 - 2023 8 Series
- 2021 - 2023 X5
- 2021 - 2023 X6
- 2021 - 2023 X7
- 2021 - 2023 X5 M
- 2021 - 2023 X6 M
- 2021 - 2023 Z4
- 2022 - 2023 i4
- 2022 - 2023 iX
- 2022 - 2023 iX1
- 2022 - 2023 iX3
- 2023 i3
- 2023 i7
Borgward
- 2018 - 2020 BX3
- 2018 - 2020 BX4
- 2018 - 2020 BX5
- 2020 BX6
Buick
- 2016 - 2017 Excelle
- 2016 - 2022 LaCrosse
- 2016 - 2022 Regal
- 2017 - 2022 Encore
- 2017 - 2023 Envision
- 2018 - 2023 Enclave
- 2018 - 2023 GT
- 2018 - 2023 GT-MPV
- 2018 - 2023 GL6
- 2020 - 2023 VELITE 6
- 2020 - 2023 GL8 Avenir
- 2020 - 2023 GL8 ES
- 2021 - 2023 GL8 Business Travel Edition
- 2023 Encore GX
BYD
- 2022 - 2023 ATTO3
- 2022 - 2023 YUAN PLUS
- 2021 - 2023 SONG PLUS
- 2022 - 2023 TANG
- 2023 QIN PLUS
- 2023 HALO6/SEAL
- 2023 DLOPHIN
- 2022 - 2023 HAN
Cadillac
- 2016 ELR
- 2016 - 2019 ATS
- 2016 - 2019 ATS‑V
- 2016 - 2019 CTS
- 2016 - 2019 CTS‑V
- 2016 - 2022 CT6
- 2016 - 2022 CT6‑V
- 2016 - 2019 XTS
- 2017 - 2023 XT5
- 2019 - 2023 XT4
- 2020 - 2023 CT4
- 2020 - 2023 CT4‑V
- 2020 - 2023 CT5
- 2020 - 2023 CT5‑V
- 2020 - 2023 XT6
- 2016 - 2023 Escalade / ESV
- 2022 - 2023 CT4‑V Blackwing
- 2022 - 2023 CT5‑V Blackwing
- 2023 Escalade‑V
- 2023 LYRIQ
Chery
- 2017 - 2022 Arrizo 5
- 2017 - 2022 Arrizo 7
- 2017 - 2022 Tiggo 3
- 2017 - 2022 Tiggo 3X
- 2017 - 2022 Tiggo 5X
- 2018 - 2022 Tiggo 2
- 2018 - 2022 Tiggo 4
- 2018 - 2022 Tiggo 8
- 2020 - 2022 Arrizo 6
Chevrolet
- 2016 - 2017 Cavalier
- 2016 - 2019 Volt
- 2016 - 2023 Camaro
- 2016 - 2023 Camaro Convertible
- 2016 - 2023 Colorado
- 2016 - 2023 Corvette
- 2016 - 2023 Corvette Convertible
- 2016 - 2022 Cruze
- 2016 - 2020 Impala
- 2016 - 2023 Malibu
- 2016 - 2023 Sail LOVA
- 2016 - 2023 Silverado
- 2016 - 2023 Silverado HD
- 2016 - 2022 Spark
- 2016 - 2023 Suburban
- 2016 - 2023 Tahoe
- 2017 - 2020 Aveo
- 2017 - 2023 Bolt EV
- 2017 - 2023 Prisma
- 2017 - 2023 S10
- 2017 - 2023 Sonic
- 2017 - 2023 Tracker
- 2017 - 2023 Trax
- 2018 - 2023 Equinox
- 2018 - 2023 Traverse
- 2019 - 2023 Blazer
- 2019 - 2023 Monza
- 2020 - 2023 Captiva
- 2020 - 2023 Trailblazer
- 2022 - 2023 Bolt EUV
Chrysler
- 2017 - 2023 300
- 2018 - 2023 Pacifica
- 2020 - 2021 Voyager
Citroen
- 2016 - 2023 Aircross
- 2016 - 2023 Berlingo Multispace
- 2016 - 2023 C3
- 2016 - 2023 C4
- 2016 - 2023 C4 Picasso
- 2016 - 2023 C5
- 2016 - 2023 C5 Break
- 2016 - 2022 C6
- 2016 - 2022 Jumper
- 2016 - 2022 Jumpy
- 2016 - 2023 Spacetourer
- 2017 - 2022 C3‑AirCross
- 2017 - 2022 C3‑XR
- 2017 - 2022 C4 Cactus
- 2017 - 2022 C4‑L
- 2017 - 2022 C4‑Lounge
- 2017 - 2022 C4 Spacetourer
- 2017 - 2022 C‑Elysée
- 2017 - 2022 C‑Quatre
- 2018 - 2023 Berlingo
- 2018 - 2023 C5 Aircross
Cowin Auto
- 2017 E3
Cupra
- 2022 - 2023 Ateca
- 2022 - 2023 Born
- 2022 - 2023 Leon
- 2022 - 2023 Formento
Datsun
- 2019 - 2022 GO
- 2019 - 2022 GO+
Dodge
- 2017 - 2023 Challenger
- 2017 - 2023 Charger
- 2018 - 2023 Durango
- 2019 - 2021 Journey
- 2023 Hornet
Dongfeng
- 2016 景逸S50
- 2016 - 2017 风行50
- 2016 - 2022 风行X5
- 2016 - 2022 景逸X5
- 2016 - 2022 景逸X6
- 2017 风行SX7
- 2017 风行S50EV
- 2017 景逸X5L
- 2017 景逸S50EV
- 2017 - 2022 风行X6
- 2017 - 2022 风行X7
- 2017 - 2022 风行SX6
- 2017 - 2022 风行F600
- 2017 - 2022 风行M6
- 2017 - 2022 风行F6
- 2017 - 2022 风行V6
- 2017 - 2022 风行M5
- 2017 - 2022 风行F5
- 2017 - 2022 风行V5
- 2017 - 2022 景逸X7
- 2018 - 2022 风行X3
- 2018 - 2022 风行X7L
- 2018 - 2022 风行X7S
- 2018 - 2022 风行S500EV
- 2018 - 2022 景逸X3
- 2018 - 2022 景逸X7S
- 2018 - 2022 景逸X7L
DS Automobiles
- 2016 - 2023 DS 3
- 2016 - 2022 DS 3 Cabrio
- 2016 - 2022 DS 3 Crossback
- 2016 - 2023 DS 4
- 2016 - 2022 DS 5
- 2017 - 2022 DS 4S
- 2017 - 2022 DS 5LS
- 2017 - 2022 DS 6
- 2018 - 2023 DS 7
- 2020 - 2023 DS9
Exeed
- 2020 - 2023 Exeed VX
- 2020 - 2023 Exeed TXL
- 2020 - 2023 Exeed LX
Ferrari
- 2016 FF
- 2016 F12 tdf
- 2016 - 2017 California T
- 2016 - 2017 F12 Berlinetta
- 2016 - 2020 488 GTB
- 2016 - 2020 488 Spider
- 2017 - 2020 GTC4Lusso
- 2018 - 2021 812 Superfast
- 2018 - 2023 Portofino
- 2019 - 2023 Monza SP1
- 2019 - 2023 Monza SP2
- 2020 - 2023 F8 Spider
- 2020 - 2023 F8 Tributo
- 2020 - 2023 SF90 Stradale
- 2021 - 2023 812 GTS
- 2021 - 2023 Roma
- 2021 - 2023 SF90 Spider
- 2022 - 2023 296 GTB
- 2023 296 GTS
- 2023 Daytona SP3
- 2023 Purosangue
Fiat
- 2017 - 2023 500
- 2017 - 2022 500L
- 2017 - 2023 Tipo
- 2018 - 2023 500X
- 2018 - 2023 Argo
- 2021 - 2023 Panda
- 2023 E‑Doblò
Ford
- 2017 - 2019 C‑MAX
- 2017 - 2019 Fiesta
- 2017 - 2019 Flex
- 2017 - 2019 Focus
- 2017 - 2019 Taurus
- 2017 - 2023 Edge
- 2017 - 2023 Escape
- 2017 - 2023 Expedition
- 2017 - 2023 F‑150
- 2017 - 2020 Fusion
- 2017 - 2023 Transit
- 2017 - 2022 Transit Connect
- 2017 - 2023 Mustang
- 2017 - 2023 Super Duty
- 2017 - 2023 Explorer
- 2018 - 2022 EcoSport
- 2018 - 2023 Ford GT
- 2021 - 2023 Mustang Mach‑E
- 2021 - 2023 Bronco
- 2021 - 2023 Bronco Sport
- 2022 - 2023 Evos
- 2022 - 2023 Maverick
- 2023 E‑Transit
Genesis
- 2017 - 2023 G80
- 2020 - 2023 G70
- 2020 - 2023 G90
- 2021 - 2023 GV80
- 2022 - 2023 GV70
- 2022 - 2023 GV60
- 2023 GV60
- 2023 G90
GMC
- 2016 - 2023 Canyon
- 2016 - 2023 Sierra
- 2016 - 2023 Sierra HD
- 2016 - 2023 Yukon
- 2016 - 2023 Yukon XL
- 2017 - 2023 Acadia
- 2018 - 2023 Terrain
- 2022 - 2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup
- 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV
Haima
- 2017 - 2022 F7
- 2017 - 2022 S5
- 2017 - 2022 S5 young
- 2017 - 2022 S7
- 2018 - 2022 F5
Haval
- 2017 - 2023 H1 Blue‑Brand
- 2017 - 2023 H2 Blue‑Brand
- 2017 - 2023 H2 Red‑Brand
- 2017 - 2023 H6 Blue‑Brand
- 2017 - 2023 H6 Red‑Brand
- 2019 - 2023 F7
- 2020 - 2023 H6N
- 2020 - 2023 HAVAL DARGO
Holden
- 2016 - 2020 Captiva
- 2016 - 2018 Insignia
- 2016 - 2018 Spark
- 2016 - 2020 Colorado
- 2017 - 2020 Astra
- 2017 - 2020 Barina
- 2017 - 2020 Trailblazer
- 2018 - 2020 Commodore
- 2018 - 2020 Equinox
- 2018 - 2020 Trax
- 2019 - 2020 Acadia
Honda
- 2016 - 2023 Accord
- 2016 - 2023 Civic
- 2017 - 2023 Ridgeline
- 2017 - 2023 CR‑V
- 2017 - 2023 Pilot
- 2018 - 2023 Odyssey
- 2019 - 2022 Clarity
- 2018 - 2020 Fit
- 2019 - 2023 HR‑V
- 2019 - 2022 Insight
- 2019 - 2023 Passport
Honda Motorcycles
- 2018 - 2023 Gold Wing
- 2020 - 2023 Africa Twin
Hyundai
- 2015 - 2016 Genesis Sedan
- 2015 - 2018 Azera
- 2015 - 2023 Sonata
- 2016 - 2023 i10
- 2016 - 2023 i30
- 2016 - 2022 i40
- 2016 - 2020 Elantra GT
- 2016 - 2023 Tucson
- 2016 - 2022 Veloster
- 2017 - 2023 Santa Fe
- 2017 - 2020 Ioniq
- 2017 - 2023 Kona
- 2017 - 2019 Santa Fe Sport
- 2017 - 2023 Elantra
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2019 - 2023 Accent
- 2020 - 2023 Nexo
- 2020 - 2023 Palisade
- 2020 - 2023 Venue
- 2021 - 2023 Bayon
- 2022 - 2023 Casper
- 2022 - 2023 Ioniq 5
- 2022 - 2023 SANTA CRUZ
- 2023 Palisade
- 2023 IONIQ 6
Indian Motorcycle
- 2020 - 2023 Challenger
- 2020 - 2023 Chieftain
- 2020 - 2023 Roadmaster
Infiniti
- 2020 - 2023 Q50
- 2020 - 2022 Q60
- 2020 - 2023 QX50
- 2020 - 2023 QX80
- 2022 - 2023 QX55
- 2022 - 2023 QX60
Jaguar
- 2019 - 2023 E‑Pace
- 2019 - 2023 F‑Pace
- 2019 - 2023 I‑Pace
- 2019 - 2020 XE
- 2019 - 2023 XF
- 2019 - 2020 XJ
- 2019 - 2023 F‑Type
Jeep
- 2017 - 2023 Compass
- 2018 - 2023 Grand Cherokee
- 2018 - 2023 Renegade
- 2018 - 2023 Wrangler
- 2020 - 2023 Cherokee
- 2020 - 2023 Gladiator
- 2022 - 2023 Grand Wagoneer
- 2022 - 2023 Wagoneer
Kia
- 2014 - 2023 Soul
- 2015 - 2020 Optima
- 2015 - 2020 Optima Hybrid
- 2015 - 2021 Sedona
- 2015 - 2021 Soul EV
- 2017 - 2020 Cadenza
- 2017 - 2023 Sorento
- 2017 - 2023 Sportage
- 2017 - 2023 Forte
- 2017 - 2023 Niro
- 2017 - 2020 Optima Plug‑In Hybrid
- 2018 - 2023 Niro Plug‑In Hybrid
- 2018 - 2023 Rio
- 2018 - 2023 Stinger
- 2019 - 2020 K900
- 2020 - 2023 Telluride
- 2021 - 2024 Seltos
- 2021 - 2023 K5
- 2021 - 2023 K8
- 2022 - 2023 Carnival
- 2022 - 2023 EV6
- 2023 Telluride
- 2023 Niro
- 2024 Seltos
Lada
- 2021 - 2023 Vesta
- 2021 - 2022 XRAY
- 2021 - 2023 Granta
- 2022 - 2023 Largus
Lamborghini
- 2017 Centenario
- 2018 - 2023 Aventador
- 2019 - 2023 Huracán
- 2019 - 2023 Urus
Land Rover
- 2019 - 2023 Discovery
- 2019 - 2023 Discovery Sport
- 2019 - 2023 Range Rover
- 2019 - 2023 Range Rover Evoque
- 2019 - 2023 Range Rover Sport
- 2019 - 2023 Range Rover Velar
- 2020 - 2023 Defender
Lexus
- 2019 - 2023 ES
- 2019 - 2023 LC
- 2019 - 2023 LS
- 2019 - 2023 NX
- 2019 - 2023 RC
- 2019 - 2023 RC F
- 2019 - 2022 UX
- 2020 - 2023 RX
- 2021 - 2023 ES Hybrid
- 2021 - 2023 IS
- 2021 - 2023 LC Convertible
- 2021 - 2023 LC Hybrid
- 2021 - 2023 LS Hybrid
- 2021 - 2023 NX Hybrid
- 2021 - 2023 RX Hybrid
- 2021 - 2023 UX Hybrid
- 2022 - 2023 GX
- 2023 IS 500
- 2023 NX Plug‑in Hybrid EV
- 2023 RZ 450e
- 2023 RX 500h
LDV
- 2015 - 2023 G10
- 2017 - 2019 EV80
- 2017 - 2023 D90
- 2017 - 2023 T60
- 2018 - 2023 V80
- 2019 - 2023 DELIVER 9
- 2020 - 2023 eDELIVER 9
Lifan
- 2017 - 2022 迈威
- 2017 - 2022 轩朗
- 2017 - 2022 X70
- 2017 - 2022 X80
Lincoln
- 2017 - 2018 MKS
- 2017 - 2018 MKX
- 2017 - 2019 MKC
- 2017 - 2019 MKT
- 2017 - 2020 MKZ
- 2017 - 2023 Navigator
- 2017 - 2020 Continental
- 2018 - 2023 Nautilus
- 2020 - 2023 Aviator
- 2020 - 2023 Corsair
Lynk & Co
- 2021 - 2023 Lynk & Co 01
Mahindra
- 2018 - 2022 Alturas G4
- 2018 - 2023 Marazzo
- 2019 - 2023 Scorpio
- 2019 - 2023 XUV300
- 2019 - 2022 XUV500
- 2020 - 2023 Thar
- 2023 XUV400
- 2023 XUV700
Maserati
- 2017 - 2023 Ghibli
- 2017 - 2023 Levante
- 2017 - 2023 Quattroporte
- 2018 - 2021 GT Convertible
- 2018 - 2020 GranTurismo
- 2022 - 2023 MC20
- 2023 GranTurismo
- 2023 Grecale
Maxus
- 2015 - 2023 G10
- 2017 - 2019 EV80
- 2017 - 2023 D90
- 2017 - 2023 T60
- 2018 - 2023 V80
- 2019 - 2023 DELIVER 9
- 2020 - 2023 eDELIVER 9
Mazda
- 2018 - 2022 Mazda6
- 2019 - 2023 CX‑5
- 2019 - 2023 CX‑8
- 2019 - 2023 CX‑9
- 2019 - 2023 MX‑5
- 2019 - 2023 Mazda3
- 2020 - 2023 CX‑3
- 2020 - 2023 CX30
- 2020 - 2023 Mazda2
- 2021 - 2023 MX‑30
- 2022 - 2023 CX‑50
- 2022 - 2023 CX‑60
- 2024 CX‑90
Mercedes-Benz
- 2016 - 2023 A‑Class
- 2016 - 2023 B‑Class
- 2016 - 2023 CLA‑Class
- 2016 - 2023 CLS‑Class
- 2016 - 2023 E‑Class Cabriolet
- 2016 - 2023 E‑Class Coupe
- 2016 - 2023 GLA‑Class
- 2016 - 2023 GLE‑Class
- 2017 - 2020 X‑Class
- 2017 - 2023 E‑Class
- 2017 - 2023 GLS‑Class
- 2017 - 2023 SL‑Class
- 2018 Sprinter
- 2018 - 2020 Vito
- 2018 - 2023 GLC‑Class
- 2018 - 2023 S‑Class
- 2019 - 2023 C‑Class
- 2020 Metris
- 2020 V‑Class
- 2020 - 2023 GLB‑Class
- 2020 - 2023 GLS‑Class
- 2021 Citan
- 2021 - 2023 EQA‑Class
- 2021 - 2023 EQC‑Class
- 2022 - 2023 EQB‑Class
- 2022 - 2023 EQS‑Class
- 2023 - 2023 EQE‑Class
MG
- 2016 GT
- 2016 - 2023 MG5
- 2017 - 2023 RX5
- 2017 - 2022 GS
- 2017 - 2022 ZP
- 2017 - 2022 ZS
- 2019 - 2023 Hector
- 2019 - 2022 MG
- 2019 - 2023 MG Ei5
- 2019 - 2022 HS
- 2019 - 2023 ZS EV
- 2020 - 2022 eHS
- 2020 - 2022 Gloster
- 2020 - 2022 MG3
- 2022 - 2023 MG4
- 2021 - 2023 Marvel R
- 2021 - 2023 Astor
Mini
- 2018 - 2023 Clubman
- 2018 - 2023 Countryman
- 2019 - 2023 Convertible
- 2019 - 2023 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 - 2023 Hardtop 4 Door
Mitsubishi Motors
- 2017 i‑MiEV
- 2016 - 2023 Pajero
- 2016 - 2023 Pajero Sport
- 2016 - 2023 Mirage
- 2016 - 2023 Mirage G4
- 2017 - 2023 Outlander
- 2017 - 2023 Outlander PHEV
- 2017 - 2023 ASX
- 2017 - 2023 Triton
- 2017 - 2023 Delica D:2
- 2017 - 2023 Delica D:2 Custom
- 2018 - 2023 Eclipse Cross
- 2023 Xpander
Nissan
- 2017 i‑MiEV
- 2016 - 2023 Pajero
- 2016 - 2023 Pajero Sport
- 2016 - 2023 Mirage
- 2016 - 2023 Mirage G4
- 2017 - 2023 Outlander
- 2017 - 2023 Outlander PHEV
- 2017 - 2023 ASX
- 2017 - 2023 Triton
- 2017 - 2023 Delica D:2
- 2017 - 2023 Delica D:2 Custom
- 2018 - 2023 Eclipse Cross
- 2023 Xpander
Opel
- 2016 - 2020 ADAM
- 2016 - 2023 Astra
- 2016 - 2023 Corsa
- 2016 - 2023 Insignia
- 2016 - 2020 KARL
- 2017 - 2022 Ampera‑e
- 2017 - 2023 Crossland X
- 2017 - 2023 Mokka
- 2017 - 2023 Zafira
- 2018 - 2023 Combo Life
- 2018 - 2023 Grandland
Peugeot
- 2016 - 2023 208
- 2016 - 2023 2008
- 2016 - 2023 308S
- 2016 - 2023 3008
- 2016 - 2023 4008
- 2016 - 2023 408
- 2017 - 2023 301
- 2017 - 2023 308
- 2017 - 2023 308 SW
- 2017 - 2023 508
- 2017 - 2023 5008
- 2016 - 2023 Expert
- 2016 - 2023 Partner Tepee
- 2016 - 2023 Traveller
- 2018 - 2023 Rifter
Polaris
- 2021 - 2023 Slingshot
Polestar
- 2020 - 2023 Polestar 1
- 2021 - 2023 Polestar 2
Porsche
- 2017 - 2023 718
- 2017 - 2023 Panamera
- 2017 - 2023 Macan
- 2017 - 2023 Cayenne
- 2017 - 2023 911
- 2020 - 2023 Taycan
Qoros
- 2017 - 2022 Young
Ram
- 2018 - 2023 Ram 1500
- 2018 - 2023 Ram 2500
- 2018 - 2023 Ram 3500
- 2018 - 2022 Ram 4500
Renault
- 2017 - 2023 Clio
- 2017 - 2023 Espace
- 2017 - 2022 Kadjar
- 2017 - 2023 Mégane
- 2017 - 2023 Mégane Estate
- 2017 - 2022 Scénic
- 2017 - 2023 Grand Scénic
- 2017 - 2022 Talisman
- 2017 - 2022 Talisman Estate
- 2018 - 2023 Koleos
- 2018 - 2022 Fluence
- 2019 - 2020 Twingo
- 2020 - 2023 Arkana
- 2020 - 2023 Captur
- 2021 - 2023 Kangoo
- 2021 - 2023 Zoe E‑Tech
- 2022 - 2023 Traffic
- 2023 Austral
- 2023 Kangoo E‑Tech
- 2023 Megane E‑Tech
- 2023 Twingo E‑Tech
Roewe
- 2016 - 2023 RX5
- 2017 - 2023 eRX5
- 2017 - 2023 RX3
- 2017 - 2023 i6
- 2019 - 2021 i5
Rolls-Royce
- 2020 - 2023 Cullinan
- 2020 - 2022 Dawn
- 2020 - 2023 Ghost
- 2020 - 2023 Phantom
- 2020 - 2023 Wraith
- 2023 Spectre
Seat
- 2016 - 2023 Alhambra
- 2016 - 2023 Ibiza
- 2016 - 2023 Leon
- 2016 - 2023 Toledo
- 2017 - 2023 Ateca
- 2018 - 2023 Arona
- 2020 - 2023 Tarraco
Skoda
- 2016 - 2017 Yeti
- 2016 - 2023 Fabia
- 2016 - 2023 Octavia
- 2016 - 2022 Rapid
- 2016 - 2023 Superb
- 2017 - 2023 Karoq
- 2017 - 2023 Kodiaq
- 2017 - 2023 Scala
- 2018 - 2023 Kamiq
- 2020 - 2023 Enyaq iV
- 2023 Enyaq Coupé iV
- 2023 Fabia
Subaru
- 2017 - 2023 Impreza
- 2018 - 2023 BRZ
- 2018 - 2023 Crosstrek
- 2018 - 2023 Legacy
- 2018 - 2023 Outback
- 2019 - 2023 Ascent
- 2019 - 2023 Forester
- 2019 - 2023 WRX
- 2019 - 2022 WRX STI
- 2023 Solterra
Suzuki
- 2016 - 2023 Baleno
- 2016 - 2023 Ciaz
- 2016 - 2023 Hustler
- 2016 - 2023 Ignis
- 2016 - 2023 Lapin
- 2016 - 2023 Solio
- 2016 - 2023 Solio Bandit
- 2016 - 2023 Spacia
- 2016 - 2023 Spacia Custom
- 2016 - 2023 SX4 S‑CROSS
- 2016 - 2023 Vitara
- 2018 - 2023 Dzire
- 2018 - 2023 Jimny
- 2018 - 2023 Swift
- 2023 S‑Cross
Tank
- 2020 - 2023 TANK 300
Tata
- 2017 - 2023 Nexon
- 2019 - 2022 Hexa
- 2019 - 2023 Tiago
- 2019 - 2023 Tigor
- 2020 - 2023 Altroz
- 2020 - 2023 Harrier
- 2021 - 2023 Punch
- 2021 - 2023 Safari
Toyota
- 2018 - 2022 Aygo
- 2019 - 2022 Avalon
- 2019 - 2023 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 - 2023 Camry
- 2019 - 2023 C‑HR
- 2019 - 2023 RAV4
- 2019 - 2023 Sienna
- 2020 - 2021 86
- 2020 - 2023 4Runner
- 2020 - 2023 Corolla
- 2020 - 2023 Highlander
- 2020 - 2023 Prius
- 2020 - 2023 Prius Prime
- 2020 - 2023 Sequoia
- 2020 - 2023 GR Supra
- 2020 - 2023 Tacoma
- 2020 - 2023 Tundra
- 2020 - 2023 Yaris
- 2021 - 2023 Avanza
- 2021 - 2023 Mirai
- 2021 - 2023 Venza
- 2022 - 2023 Corolla Cross
- 2022 - 2023 GR86
- 2022 - 2023 Voxy
- 2023 Aygo X
- 2023 bZ4X
- 2023 Crown
- 2023 GR Corolla
- 2024 Grand Highlander
Vauxhall
- 2016 - 2020 ADAM
- 2016 - 2023 Astra
- 2016 - 2023 Corsa
- 2016 - 2023 Insignia
- 2016 - 2022 Viva
- 2017 - 2022 Ampera‑e
- 2017 - 2023 Crossland‑x
- 2017 - 2023 Grandland
- 2017 - 2023 Mokka
- 2017 - 2023 Zafira
Volkswagen
- 2016 Spacefox
- 2016 - 2018 CC
- 2016 - 2018 Scirocco
- 2016 - 2023 Amarok
- 2016 - 2019 Beetle
- 2016 - 2019 Beetle Cabriolet
- 2016 - 2023 Golf R
- 2016 - 2023 Caddy
- 2016 - 2023 California
- 2016 - 2023 Caravelle
- 2016 - 2021 e‑Golf
- 2016 - 2021 Fox
- 2016 - 2023 Golf
- 2016 - 2023 Golf Cabriolet
- 2016 - 2023 Golf SportsVan
- 2016 - 2023 Golf Variant
- 2016 - 2023 Golf SportWagen
- 2016 - 2023 GTI
- 2016 - 2023 Jetta
- 2016 - 2023 Lamando
- 2016 - 2023 Multivan
- 2016 - 2022 Passat Variant
- 2016 - 2023 Polo
- 2016 - 2022 Sharan
- 2016 - 2023 Tiguan
- 2016 - 2023 Touran
- 2016 - 2023 Transporter
- 2016 - 2022 Passat
- 2017 - 2023 Atlas
- 2017 - 2023 Crafter
- 2017 - 2023 CrossFox
- 2017 - 2023 Gol
- 2017 - 2023 Saveiro
- 2017 - 2023 Voyage
- 2018 - 2023 Arteon
- 2018 - 2023 Bora
- 2018 - 2023 Magotan
- 2018 - 2023 Sagitar
- 2018 - 2023 T‑Roc
- 2021 - 2023 ID.3
- 2021 - 2023 ID.4
- 2022 - 2023 Taos
- 2022 - 2023 ID.5
- 2022 - 2023 ID.6
- 2022 - 2023 Talagon
- 2023 ID.Buzz
Volvo
- 2016 - 2023 XC90
- 2017 - 2023 S90
- 2017 - 2023 V90
- 2018 - 2023 XC60
- 2019 - 2023 S60
- 2019 - 2023 V60
- 2019 - 2023 XC40
- 2022 - 2023 C40 Recharge
Wey
- 2017 - 2023 VV5
- 2017 - 2023 VV7
- 2018 - 2023 VV6
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Stephen Warwick has written about Apple for five years at iMore and previously elsewhere. He covers all of iMore's latest breaking news regarding all of Apple's products and services, both hardware and software. Stephen has interviewed industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. He also specializes in curating and reviewing audio hardware and has experience beyond journalism in sound engineering, production, and design.
Before becoming a writer Stephen studied Ancient History at University and also worked at Apple for more than two years. Stephen is also a host on the iMore show, a weekly podcast recorded live that discusses the latest in breaking Apple news, as well as featuring fun trivia about all things Apple. Follow him on Twitter @stephenwarwick9
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers