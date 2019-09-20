iOS 13 added a complete redesign of CarPlay that offers, among other new features, dual-screen functionality. It lets car manufacturers add support to have CarPlay within the infotainment system and through a digital instrument cluster display or a heads-up display. Turns out, they aren't in any rush to adopt support.

According to The Verge, it reached out to 11 differentiations automakers that offer support for CarPlay and asked if they would add support for the dual-screen functionality. Of the eight that replied including Volkswagen, GM, Honda and Toyota, most acknowledged the new feature but none could give a concrete answer that they would roll out support.

Here are a few of their lackluster responses.