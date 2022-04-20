The new iPhone SE doesn't seem to be doing too well at carrier stores in the United States.

According to new data from analytics firm Wave7 (as reported by PCMag), over half of the carrier representatives said that demand is weaker this year for the iPhone model despite its recent update.

The firm surveys salespeople at US carrier stores to get a picture of the market, which is very carrier-dominated. In its latest survey, 56% of reps said that iPhone SE demand is weaker this year than it was for the previous iPhone SE; only 8% said demand is stronger.

As for why the new iPhone SE isn't doing well, one representative said that "not many people know it came out." Another said that customers seem to be opting more and more for larger phones even with a higher cost.