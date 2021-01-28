Popular weather app CARROT Weather has a big new update out, with version 5 bringing with it a completely new look and feel. But the changes aren't only skin deep, with new features abound.

The first thing you'll notice is the new look, with new artwork throughout. That even goes as far as Apple Watch complications, with the aim being to make everything look great while still showing useful information.

The colorful new icons were built from scratch to be legible even in the teeniest Apple Watch complication. They're not just bold and chonky, though: they pack in more information, too. There are icons for new weather conditions, like mostly clear and mostly cloudy. And the precipitation icons even give you a hint as to how much it'll rain.

Part of showing that information to users includes the new cards. CARROT 5 wants to make sure you see the data that's most useful. The kind of data that is often hidden away in other weather apps. Not so with CARROT 5.