It was just a few days ago a report claimed Apple's next major smartphone would be called iPhone Pro. Turns out, that was just part of the story.

A listing on a case maker's website (via iPhonesoft.fr) reveals Apple will allegedly release an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The trio of devices are expected to be unveiled at an event in September.

Apparently, the iPhone 11 will be the successor to the iPhone XR and feature a 6.1-inch LCD display. The iPhone XS successor, meanwhile, will be known as iPhone 11 Pro and the next iPhone XS Max will carry the iPhone 11 Pro Max name. Both devices will feature the same size screens as the existing models.

The new names could help Apple make more of a distinction between the iPhone XR and the company's higher end smartphones. If the report is true, the iPhone XR name could be short-lived.

Just because a case maker has listed names in internal documentation doesn't make it true. As 9to5Mac correctly points out, a lot of these case makers base their information on supply chain info and leaks, so this is likely just a guess on ESR's part.

Apple is expected to hold an iPhone event in September, so we'll find out soon enough.