Casetify, a popular accessory company that makes cases and more for the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, is getting ready to launch its next collection of themed accessories for Apple devices.

Reported by AppleInsider, Casetify is launching a new collection of accessories in partnership with NASA. In addition to cases for the iPhone SE to the iPhone 11 Pro, the company will be releasing a number of other accessories made for Apple's other devices.

In addition to the iPhone cases, there will be other Apple-related accessories in the NASA collection, including leather Apple Watch bands, MacBook cases and AirPods case covers.

A preview of the new iPhone cases shows off the NASA logo and emblem, schematics of the Space Shuttle, and the flag of the United States.

Wes Ng, Casetify CEO and Co-founder, says that the company is trying to reimagine NASA's emblems for the new lineup.

"When it comes to advanced technology and exploration, there's no better source for inspiration than NASA. We know our community will be over the moon to see NASA's emblems reimagined in true Casetify style."

If you'd like to check out a preview of the new collection and join the waitlist to be notified when the new accessories are released, head over to the Casetify website.