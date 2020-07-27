CASETiFY & The Pokémon Company both know how to make money after the pair combined to open the wallets of tech and Pokémon fans last year. They're at it again in 2020, this time with a range of accessories that will channel " '90s nostalgia and [.. pay.. ] homage to the Pokémon video games when they were first released".

The range will include iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, stickers for notebooks, and more. There will even be stickers to affix to the top of your wireless chargers, too. With prices starting at just $25, fans should be able to find something to suit most budgets.

The CASETiFY & Pokemon collection will also revive our popular sticker-style design from our first collaboration--now with a tye-dye twist. The collection will expand to iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks, Wireless Chargers, 2-in-1 Grip Stands, and more, starting at $25 USD.

Fan-favorite Pokémon Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle are all represented in the new collection, thankfully.

The collection will officially debut on August 12, with buyers encouraged to join the waitlist now. You're going to want to do it soon, too – similar drops of this ilk sold out in a matter of days last year!