What you need to know
- Catalyst has announced a new Total Protection Case for the iPhone 12 lineup.
- The case is 100% waterproof up to 33 feet and also features over 6 feet of drop protection.
- The company also updated its Vibe and Influence series cases.
As part of its new lineup for CES, Catalyst has announced the new Total Protection case for the iPhone 12 series as well as updated colors for its other cases. Catalyst CEO June Lai said that the newest case for the brand "is an anticipated evolution of our product range."
"We are constantly innovating and evolving the designs and styles of our cases while holding tight to the trust people have put in the protection we provide. The Total Protection waterproof case for the iPhone 12 series is an anticipated evolution of our product range. The added colorways to very new and sleek Impact Protection case designs shows off elements of fun and adventure that are an important part of the Catalyst brand."
The Total Protection Case for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max is a 100% waterproof case that provides protection as far as 33 feet underneath the water as well as 6.6 feet of drop protection. It also features a dual optical lens that is fully sealed from water, snow, dirt, and dust. Despite its level of protection and its integrated screen protector, the Total Protection Case is still compatible with Qi wireless and MagSafe charging.
In addition to the Total Protection Case, the company is also releasing new colors for its Vibe and Influence series of cases. The Vibe series, which includes a new tactical grip and 10 feet of drop protection, will now come in Neon Yellow, Neon Pink, and Bondi Blue in addition to the original Stealth Black and Army Green colors.
The Influence series, which features a fingerprint-free frosted back, a lanyard attachment, rotating mute switch, Crux attachment system, and 15 feet of drop protection, now comes in Pacific Blue and Army Green in addition to the original Clear and Stealth Black color options.
The Catalyst Total Protection Case for iPhone 12 Series is available for preoder from Catalyst for $89.99. Both the Influence and Vibe cases are also available for preoder for $39.99. USD $89.99 | Available for PRE-ORDER| Stealth Black
Apple shares three short ads touting iPhone privacy and recycling
Apple isn't taking part in CES, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have anything to say.
Review: The eco-friendly LifeProof WĀKE iPhone case offers oceanic benefits
Not only is the LifeProof WĀKE a nice-looking iPhone case, but it's made from over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic.
Review: CYRILL Cecile iPhone cases let you add a fun look for less
You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a protective case with a cute and trendy look.
Cuddle close with your favorite Animal Crossing: New Horizon pal
Animal Crossing has become a global phenomenon, and as a result, dedicated creators have designed special Animal Crossing stuffed animals for all to enjoy. Here's a list of our favorites!