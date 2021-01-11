What you need to know Catalyst has announced a new Total Protection Case for the iPhone 12 lineup.

The case is 100% waterproof up to 33 feet and also features over 6 feet of drop protection.

The company also updated its Vibe and Influence series cases.

As part of its new lineup for CES, Catalyst has announced the new Total Protection case for the iPhone 12 series as well as updated colors for its other cases. Catalyst CEO June Lai said that the newest case for the brand "is an anticipated evolution of our product range." "We are constantly innovating and evolving the designs and styles of our cases while holding tight to the trust people have put in the protection we provide. The Total Protection waterproof case for the iPhone 12 series is an anticipated evolution of our product range. The added colorways to very new and sleek Impact Protection case designs shows off elements of fun and adventure that are an important part of the Catalyst brand."

The Total Protection Case for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max is a 100% waterproof case that provides protection as far as 33 feet underneath the water as well as 6.6 feet of drop protection. It also features a dual optical lens that is fully sealed from water, snow, dirt, and dust. Despite its level of protection and its integrated screen protector, the Total Protection Case is still compatible with Qi wireless and MagSafe charging.