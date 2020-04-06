While many television shows have ceased filming for the foreseeable future, some are still finding ways to bring their stories to viewers while cast and crew are all working remotely. One such show is 'All Rise', a drama series on CBS.

Reported by TVLine, the team is pulling together to film a pandemic episode in which the cast and crew will use FaceTime, Zoom, WebEx, and other online technology to shoot their scenes.

Greg Spottiswood, the show's Executive Producer, says that the cast and crew is committed to telling a compelling story despite the technical challenges that the current situation poses.

"It's a unique chance for our All Rise family to band together – in our different homes, even cities – to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community."

According to a statement from the show, the episode will reflect "the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, and its impact on the criminal justice system." According to the synopsis, the episode will showcase how the pandemic is affecting all of the characters and how they are adapting to the crisis.

"After debating the merits of continuing their work during this time, Judge Benner (played by Marg Helgenberger) authorizes Lola to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers and a stolen car. Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist, and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.'s office, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola's "court." Elsewhere, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) continue to explore their romantic (and sexual) relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and struggles to learn how to cook; and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with a new side hustle as a food delivery driver. Also, Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily's relationship is taxed by separation, and germaphobe and type-A Sherri (Ruthie Ann Miles) contends with the new world (dis)order."

The episode will air on CBS on Monday, May 4th.