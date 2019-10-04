What you need to know
- ClusterCards 2 is available now.
- It adds new iOS 13 and Shortcuts features.
- The developer is giving away free lifetime access to ClusterCards+.
ClusterCards 2 is an update to the popular business card scanning app that adds support for iOS 13 and all that entails. It's also an app from a 15-year-old WWDC scholarship winner which makes it doubly cool. And they're giving away some ClusterCards+ lifetime codes to celebrate the update.
Scanning business cards might not be something we all do on a daily basis, but if you live and work in that world you'll know how useful this app can be.
ClusterCards is an easy to use business card scanner. Just snap a picture of any business card and ClusterCards lets you skip the typing by automatically finding and transcribing all the key information, such as emails and phone numbers.
QuickScan: Quickly scan multiple business cards at once. Advanced Card Scanner: Automatically detects cards, cropping and enhancing them before pulling out key data such as phone numbers and emails found on the card.
This update adds things like Dark Mode support and improved iCloud syncing as well as quick actions and shortcuts. Now you can ask Siri to scan or open a business card.
ClusterCards 2 is a free download but a ClusterCards+ subscription is needed to access some features. And the developer is going to be giving away free lifetime codes over teh coming "day or so" as spotted by 9to5Mac.
I’m running a ClusterCards+ Lifetime giveaway over the next day or so! Be quick to redeem the codes before someone else gets to them first! If you catch a code or enjoy the app, please share/RT and leave a review—it’d be greatly appreciated! 😊 https://t.co/yI5HqD3KnH— Julian Schiavo (@_julianschiavo) October 3, 2019
Now might be a good time to give Julian a follow.
