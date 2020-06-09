What you need to know
- Apple has announced its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge.
- The company will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21st.
- Competitors must complete twenty minutes of Yoga in order to complete the challenge.
We may have just gotten an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in June for World Environment Day, but that isn't stopping Apple from moving right on to the next one.
Reported by 9to5Mac, the next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set to kick off on June 21st in celebration of the International Day of Yoga. Apple Watch owners who have Challenge notifications on should see an invite to the next challenge soon.
On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Apple Watch owners are encouraged to complete a twenty-minute yoga session in order to complete the International Day of Yoga Activity Challenge. Competitors will be able to use the Yoga session built into the Workout app or another exercise app as long as it is connected to the Health app.
"Celebrate International Day of Yoga and earn this award on June 21 by doing a yoga workout of at least 20 minutes. Record your time with any app that adds workouts to Health."
Those who complete the Activity Challenge will receive a digital trophy as well as three stickers to send to their friends in the Messages app.
Look out for the invitation to the International Day of Yoga Activity Challenge on your Apple Watch soon!
We review the stylish laptop carry-all, Bellroy's Tokyo Tote
Bellroy's Tokyo Tote has a padded sleeve for your 13-inch laptop, plus plenty of room for all of your other essentials.
Aberdeen, Scotland rolls out Apple Pay Express Transit to all First busses
Aberdeen beats some of the biggest cities on the planet to Apple Pay Express Transit. First busses throughout the city are online and ready to go.
Twitter now labeling all tweets linking 5G and coronavirus
Twitter is now labeling tweets proliferating 5G conspiracy theories about coronavirus.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.