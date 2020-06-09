We may have just gotten an Apple Watch Activity Challenge in June for World Environment Day, but that isn't stopping Apple from moving right on to the next one.

Reported by 9to5Mac, the next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set to kick off on June 21st in celebration of the International Day of Yoga. Apple Watch owners who have Challenge notifications on should see an invite to the next challenge soon.

On Sunday, June 21, 2020, Apple Watch owners are encouraged to complete a twenty-minute yoga session in order to complete the International Day of Yoga Activity Challenge. Competitors will be able to use the Yoga session built into the Workout app or another exercise app as long as it is connected to the Health app.

"Celebrate International Day of Yoga and earn this award on June 21 by doing a yoga workout of at least 20 minutes. Record your time with any app that adds workouts to Health."

Those who complete the Activity Challenge will receive a digital trophy as well as three stickers to send to their friends in the Messages app.