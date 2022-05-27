It's here! After a long wait, Stranger Things season four, volume one is now available to stream on Netflix and you can celebrate with a cool new WhatsApp sticker pack!

Now available in the WhatsApp sticker store, the new pack was spied by TechRadar and features all of your favorite characters in animated form, perfect for expressing your feelings in that Stranger Things group chat you'll be spamming while watching along! Note that the sticker pack is rolling out right now so you might not see it in the sticker store just yet — follow our link if that's the case. It'll open right into WhatsApp and you'll be all stickered up in no time at all. Learn more about how WhatsApp stickers work on the WhatsApp support website.

Stranger Things fans have been waiting for Netflix to premiere the new season for what feels like forever, but it's now here — complete with episode runtimes that would put some movies to shame!

🚨ST4 VOLUME 1 IS NOW STREAMING🚨 pic.twitter.com/8KpNc3hBNi — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 27, 2022

Netflix will be as pleased to see this new season arrive as anyone — it's currently dealing with a subscriber exodus as it works to get an ad-based tier into the wild as quickly as possible. Netflix subscription prices are the highest in the business, and top-notch content like Stranger Things goes a long way to justifying that price.

If you want to enjoy Stranger Things in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Failing that, Netflix can be streamed on just about anything with an internet connection and a web browser, while dedicated apps can be found on various platforms including streaming sticks and smart televisions.