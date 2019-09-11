If you purchase an Apple Watch Series 5 in titanium or ceramic, Apple will give you an extra Sport Band. The watch band will come in addition to whichever band you decide upon at purchase.

If you get a titanium Series 5 with a khaki Sport Loop, for example, Apple will throw in a light gray Sport Band. What's cool is Apple will seemingly color-match the band you buy with the Series 5.

When you buy an Apple Watch Series 5 in titanium or ceramic, you also get a 1m magnetic charging cable and 5W USB power adapter.

Unfortunately, the Apple Watch Series 5 in aluminum and stainless steel do not come with an extra Sport Band. You can, however, get a Sport Band on its own for $49.

Announced on Tuesday, the Apple Watch Series 5 is a relatively modest upgrade over last year's model, offering an always-on display and compass. The wearable also offers 32GB of built-in storage, which is double the 16GB offered in the Apple Watch Series 4.