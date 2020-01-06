Just a few weeks after updating their Iota Security System to support Apple's HomeKit, Abode is back with a new connected camera that works just about anywhere. Announced today at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Abode Smart Indoor/Outdoor Camera is a versatile solution that provides protection in and around the home.

Abode's latest offering integrates with the company's line of security systems, as well as on it's own without a hub for users that just want a camera packed with features without investing a full-blown system. The compact camera can be mounted on a wall, on a shelf, or even as a doorbell using existing doorbell wiring, which is a first for the category.

In addition to standard wireless camera features such as 1080 HD video, the camera sports a 152 degree wide angle lens, infrared night vision, motion sensing and two-way audio. An IP65 dust and weather resistance allows it to function outdoors, year round.