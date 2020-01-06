What you need to know
- Abode Smart Camera is suitable for inside and out.
- Doorbell mount can replace your existing doorbell.
- Camera also sports facial recognition technology.
Just a few weeks after updating their Iota Security System to support Apple's HomeKit, Abode is back with a new connected camera that works just about anywhere. Announced today at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Abode Smart Indoor/Outdoor Camera is a versatile solution that provides protection in and around the home.
Abode's latest offering integrates with the company's line of security systems, as well as on it's own without a hub for users that just want a camera packed with features without investing a full-blown system. The compact camera can be mounted on a wall, on a shelf, or even as a doorbell using existing doorbell wiring, which is a first for the category.
In addition to standard wireless camera features such as 1080 HD video, the camera sports a 152 degree wide angle lens, infrared night vision, motion sensing and two-way audio. An IP65 dust and weather resistance allows it to function outdoors, year round.
The camera also utilizes facial recognition technology that learns over time, and profiles can be created in Abode's app to provide customized alerts based on who is passing by your home. Alexa and Google Assistant support are also included, and Abode has submitted the camera to Apple for HomeKit certification.
The Abode Indoor/Outdoor Smart Camera will be available in Q1 2020, with an expected price of $199.
OtterBox and PopSockets collaborate on a sleek new iPhone case
OtterBox cases are known for having excellent smartphone protection, and PopSockets PopGrips are known for giving you a secure grip on your phone. The two companies have collaborated on several cases, and the latest is the slim and trim Figura Series.
South Korean investors are choosing Apple over Samsung
Apple is proving popular with investors in Samsung's back yard, according to the Korea Securities Depository. And they should know.
Analyst thinks Apple is doomed and will lose a third of its value in 2020
Goldman Sachs analyst David Kostin thinks AAPL is in line to lose a third of its value this year.
These smart plugs work with Siri and HomeKit
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug can be a good first step in building out your connected home. If you've gone all-in on HomeKit-enabled accessories, this list can help you track down the perfect HomeKit-enabled smart plug for your home.