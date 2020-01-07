Smart home security experts, Hampton Products, have introduced a connected video doorbell and garage door opener at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Hampton's latest products offer users a way to keep an eye on their front porch, and their garages through the Array by Hampton app as well as with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri via Siri Shortcuts support.

The Array by Hampton Video Doorbell features IP65 weather resistance in a compact frame that offers 2-way voice capabilities and a "no fisheye" view of its surroundings. The doorbell is powered by a rechargeable battery which can last up to 4 months on a single charge, and when it comes time to topping it off, it can be charged with any standard micro-USB cable. Infrared night vision is also supported, as well as a separate indoor chime, which users can customize with different sounds.

Array's smart app will provide notifications for any motion that is seen or when its button is pressed, and users will be able to review a running log of activity for their home. The doorbell can operate without the need of an additional hub, connecting directly to a Wi-Fi network, and it can work with other Array by Hampton accessories for increased security.