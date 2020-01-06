Kicking things off is an indoor camera that covers all of the smart home essentials such as 1080p HD video resolution and two-way audio. The camera supports SD cards up to 128gb for local storage, as well as a backup battery that allows it to function even during a short power outage. For extra security, the camera can also detect alarms from other devices such as a smoke alarm and will notify users in case of emergency.

Home security experts, ADT, has introduced a new line of smart home cameras aimed at the DIY market today at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Announced alongside the introduction of the Blue by ADT brand, 3 connected cameras will be available later this month that operate without a subscription to the company's security services.

The Blue by ADT Outdoor Camera offers the same 1080p HD video, local storage, and two-way audio as its indoor sibling, but adds in IP65 weather resistance to the mix. The outdoor camera is completely wireless, powered by a rechargeable battery, although expected battery life was not provided.

Last but not least is the Blue by ADT Doorbell Camera that spots an extra wide 180 degree lens. The doorbell camera also includes the same weather resistance of the outdoor camera, but requires wiring to replace an existing doorbell. A separate chime, which also serves as a Wi-Fi extender will be available alongside the doorbell, and it offers preset chime sounds for customization.

All 3 cameras will support Amazon's Alexa at launch, with Google Assistant and Apple's HomeKit available at a later date. Additional smart features include facial recognition, alerts with previews, and custom motion zones. ADT will offer 24 hours of free cloud storage with the cameras, and additional storage tiers are available with a subscription.

Pre-orders for ADT's cameras start today for $199 each, with orders expected to ship before the end of January. In addition to it latest cameras the Blue by ADT line will also include a DIY security system complete with a keypad, motion, and door/window sensors in the spring of this year.