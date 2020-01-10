OneLife GmbH is awfully proud of its PureOne Air Purifier , using an appearance at CES 2020 to tout that it has developed the "world's best" and "most sustainable" purifier around. The company's bold claim is based on a combination of plasma technology and a reusable air filter within the purifier, although these have been seen in competing products for quite a while.

OneLife states the purifier can remove smaller particles, including PM 1.0 particulates, and fine dust "more efficiently" than other offerings using a plasma filter with a low ventilator speed. The filter is designed to be reused, with OneLife mentioning that it can be rinsed and even thrown into a dishwasher for cleaning.

Other features include the ability to operate without producing harmful emissions, such as Ozone, a sleep mode that keeps it quiet at night, and an automatic setting allowing it to ramp up and down according to measurements from within a room. The PureOne also was designed to blend in with most decor, with a clean, modern design that ditches the traditional look of most air purifiers.