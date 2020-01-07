The ScanWatch's design is the classic analog watch hands that we have come to know Withings watches to have, however, the POLED digital screen is bigger this time around. An even more noticeable change to the look of the watch is the addition of a new digital crown. This will be used for navigation on the watch and interaction with the device, such as dismissing alarms, notifications, starting an ECG reading, and more. No touchscreen functionally at all on the Withings ScanWatch.

Withings, has been in the fitness tracker/smartwatch game for a while now, and they have really focused on the health features of their connected devices. At CES, Withings announced the ScanWatch — a watch with Withings' familiar watch face but with more health tracking capabilities than ever before.

"ScanWatch is our most ambitious medical tracker and purposely designed to detect the early presence of AFib and sleep apnea - two related issues that are extremely common yet largely undiagnosed, despite their known impact on multiple health conditions," said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings. "Worn throughout the day and night, ScanWatch provides an early warning system, collecting and sharing critical health data with users and their physicians."

The ScanWatch has the ability to allow for an ECG reading directly on the watch in under a minute by using three built-in sensors within the watch — two on the sides and one on the bottom. It continuously monitors your heart rate and looking for irregularities, which could detect serious conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). When the ScanWatch detects something wrong, it will prompt you to do an ECG reading.

The other new health tracking feature that comes to the ScanWatch is sleep apnea detection. A Sp02 sensor in the ScanWatch can monitor your blood oxygen saturation levels allowing the watch to help detect if you may be suffering from abnormal breathing while you sleep.

All the new health monitoring is saved to the Withings Health Mate app to review, as well as share with your doctor, just like all the other metrics Withings wearables track. The ScanWatch can also help you workout by automatically track over 30 different exercises and it can integrate with over 100 third-party apps.

Product release is planned for Q2 2020, pending FDA and CE clearance, in the U.S. and Europe respectively. Pricing will be €249/£229/$249 for the 38mm size and €299/£279/$299 to get the larger 42mm ScanWatch.

