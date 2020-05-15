If you're wanting to upgrade to one of Apple's latest iPhone 11 models but you don't want to spend a fortune to get one, looking at refurbished devices is often the way to go. These save you spending top-dollar on a phone outright from Apple or getting locked into a lengthy contract with a carrier.

Back Market is running a limited-time sale on Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models right now that offers the top-of-the-line devices from just $564 with code FLASH. This sale is slated to end on May 20, though specific configurations could sell out well before that. If the phone you want is in stock, you definitely want to get your order in while you still can.

Refurb savings Refurbished iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Take your pick of the iPhone 11 models on sale while you can at Back Market and use the below code to take a further $35 off. These refurb handsets are backed by a 12-month warranty. Order before things sell out or the code expires. From $564 See at Back Market With coupon: FLASH

Apple's iPhone 11 models were announced at the same time late last year with the 11 being pitched as the phone for everyone, and the Pro adding some extra features on top that hardcore phone users would appreciate.

Both, for example, have the same A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. Each model also has a front 12MP TrueDepth camera, and 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide camera lenses on the back of each device. The iPhone 11 devices are on sale from $599 if you don't mind it being locked to a particular carrier, with others being unlocked from $635. Either way, the coupon code FLASH with take an extra $35 off at checkout.

Premium features on the iPhone 11 Pro include a telephoto lens on the back, a Super Retina XDR display, which is OLED and provides for better resolution and HDR video playback. The Pro model also includes an optical camera zoom up to 10x versus the 5x for the iPhone 11, and a slightly better battery. Also, there's a 512GB option on the Pro model, but not the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 Pro also includes a textured matte glass and stainless steel design. By comparison, the iPhone 11 uses glass and aluminum.

Despite these useful differences, the iPhone 11 might still be a better choice for most people given its lower price and solid specs. Also, the iPhone 11 is the only one that's available in six versus four colors. Plus, though it offers an LCD and not an OLED, the iPhone 11 has a bigger screen than the iPhone 11 Pro. That being said, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is also on sale at Back Market and has the largest display of them all at 6.5 inches. The Pro models start as low as $800 with that coupon code.

Shipping at Back Market is free and, regardless of which phone you go for and whatever condition it is in, you'll get a 12-month warranty on it in case of any issues.