A Fitbit is an excellent low-cost option to track fitness, sleep, and activity. It also doubles as a nifty watch. The higher-end Fitbit smartwatches, however, can be pretty pricey — upwards of $200. If you'd like to enjoy the benefits of a Fitbit fitness tracker without spending all that dough, try one of their more affordable tracker options or the lite version of their smartwatch. The best deal is the Fitbit Inspire. It costs less than any smartwatch, but with a lot of the same fitness and sleep tracking features. It also displays the time! Keep scrolling to see the cheapest options available from Fitbit.

Best Overall: Fitbit Inspire

If you're looking for the most affordable Fitbit, this is it. The Fitbit Inspire is a reliable fitness tracker that records your steps, activity, exercise, and sleep. It also displays the time, reminds you to keep moving, and tracks women's cycles. The Inspire is waterproof, so you can use it to track your laps or just a rainy day jog. The only downside of this model is that it doesn't track your heart rate. For that, you'll need to buy the upgraded Fitbit HR.

Pros:

  • Excellent fitness and sleep tracking
  • Waterproof
  • Affordable

Cons:

  • No heart rate monitor
  • Runs out of battery in 2- 3 days with constant use

Best Overall

Fitbit Inspire

Good and cheap

Fitbit's most affordable option is great for basic fitness tracking, such as steps, activity, and sleep. It also tracks women's cycles!

Best for Kids: Fitbit Ace 2

Want to get your kid moving? Try out the Fitbit Ace! This kid-friendly fitness tracker makes fitness fun by setting challenges and family-friendly activities, so everyone can connect and join in. Parents can use the Ace to track kids' activity, exercise, and sleep habits, and its durable band keeps the tracker safe even during rough playground play. Some users did complain that the band stretches out over time, so it may need to be replaced from time to time to prevent the loss of the tracker.

Pros:

  • Makes fitness fun
  • Parental controls
  • Durable, protective band

Cons:

  • No heart rate monitor
  • Must replace band occasionally to prevent loss of tracker

Best for Kids

Fitbit Ace 2

Family Fitbit fun

Help kids prioritize fitness and healthy habits with this family-friendly fitness tracker. The Ace provides parental controls as well!

Best Upgraded Value: Fitbit Inspire HR

For those who need a fitness tracker with a little more oomph, the Fitbit Inspire HR has all the same features as the Fitbit Inspire with the bonus of a heart rate tracker. That means you can measure the effectiveness of your cardio and aerobic workouts by watching their effect on your heart rate. The Inspire HR also displays the time, tracks activity and sleep, and send you reminders throughout the day, just like other trackers. This model will cost you a bit more than its simpler counterpart.

Pros:

  • Tracks heart rate
  • Cheaper than a smartwatch

Cons:

  • Battery life is shorter than other trackers

Best Upgraded Value

Fitbit Inspire HR

Heart rate tracker

If you'd like an upgrade from the Fitbit Inspire without investing in an actual smartwatch, take a look at the Fitbit Inspire HR

Cheapest Fitbit Smartwatch: Fitbit Versa Lite

While the Fitbit Versa Lite is certainly not the cheapest Fitbit available, it is the most affordable smartwatch in the Fitbit lineup. If you're looking for more functionality that lines up with your smartphone applications, you'll need a smartwatch, and this one comes at a pretty good price. Like other smartwatches, the Versa Lite supports lots of apps and smartphone syncing benefits, such as notifications and music. Of course, it also provides all of the fitness benefits of a Fitbit tracker.

Pros:

  • Supports smartwatch apps
  • Syncs wirelessly with a smartphone
  • Provides all Fitbit fitness features

Cons:

  • More expensive than a tracker
  • Some iPhone owners complain that it doesn't sync perfectly with iOS

Cheapest Fitbit Smartwatch

Fitbit Versa Lite

Affordable for a smartwatch

Enjoy all your favorite smartwatch features for less using the Fitbit Versa Lite: smartphone syncing, apps, and fitness tracking!

Bottom line

Fitbit is the leader in fitness trackers and devices, but some of their products are more affordable than others. The products above are the best Fitbits you'll find for the money. The best option for you will depend on what you expect of a fitness tracker.

Our favorite is the Fitbit Inspire because of its nice low price point and well-rounded features offering. This tracker offers all of the basic health features you need, from steps counting and activity tracking to sleep monitoring. It also provides handy reminders when you've been sedentary too long and gives guided breathing practices when you "need a moment." Overall, it's an excellent fitness device for the price.

