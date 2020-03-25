A Fitbit is an excellent low-cost option to track fitness, sleep, and activity. It also doubles as a nifty watch. The higher-end Fitbit smartwatches, however, can be pretty pricey — upwards of $200. If you'd like to enjoy the benefits of a Fitbit fitness tracker without spending all that dough, try one of their more affordable tracker options or the lite version of their smartwatch. The best deal is the Fitbit Inspire. It costs less than any smartwatch, but with a lot of the same fitness and sleep tracking features. It also displays the time! Keep scrolling to see the cheapest options available from Fitbit.

If you're looking for the most affordable Fitbit, this is it. The Fitbit Inspire is a reliable fitness tracker that records your steps, activity, exercise, and sleep. It also displays the time, reminds you to keep moving, and tracks women's cycles. The Inspire is waterproof, so you can use it to track your laps or just a rainy day jog. The only downside of this model is that it doesn't track your heart rate. For that, you'll need to buy the upgraded Fitbit HR. Pros: Excellent fitness and sleep tracking

Waterproof

Affordable Cons: No heart rate monitor

Runs out of battery in 2- 3 days with constant use

Best Overall Fitbit Inspire Good and cheap Fitbit's most affordable option is great for basic fitness tracking, such as steps, activity, and sleep. It also tracks women's cycles! $69 from Amazon

$70 at Walmart

Best for Kids: Fitbit Ace 2

Want to get your kid moving? Try out the Fitbit Ace! This kid-friendly fitness tracker makes fitness fun by setting challenges and family-friendly activities, so everyone can connect and join in. Parents can use the Ace to track kids' activity, exercise, and sleep habits, and its durable band keeps the tracker safe even during rough playground play. Some users did complain that the band stretches out over time, so it may need to be replaced from time to time to prevent the loss of the tracker. Pros: Makes fitness fun

Parental controls

Durable, protective band Cons: No heart rate monitor

Must replace band occasionally to prevent loss of tracker

Best for Kids Fitbit Ace 2 Family Fitbit fun Help kids prioritize fitness and healthy habits with this family-friendly fitness tracker. The Ace provides parental controls as well! $63 from Amazon

$70 at Walmart

Best Upgraded Value: Fitbit Inspire HR

For those who need a fitness tracker with a little more oomph, the Fitbit Inspire HR has all the same features as the Fitbit Inspire with the bonus of a heart rate tracker. That means you can measure the effectiveness of your cardio and aerobic workouts by watching their effect on your heart rate. The Inspire HR also displays the time, tracks activity and sleep, and send you reminders throughout the day, just like other trackers. This model will cost you a bit more than its simpler counterpart. Pros: Tracks heart rate

Cheaper than a smartwatch Cons: Battery life is shorter than other trackers

Best Upgraded Value Fitbit Inspire HR Heart rate tracker If you'd like an upgrade from the Fitbit Inspire without investing in an actual smartwatch, take a look at the Fitbit Inspire HR $79 from Amazon

$100 at Walmart

Cheapest Fitbit Smartwatch: Fitbit Versa Lite

While the Fitbit Versa Lite is certainly not the cheapest Fitbit available, it is the most affordable smartwatch in the Fitbit lineup. If you're looking for more functionality that lines up with your smartphone applications, you'll need a smartwatch, and this one comes at a pretty good price. Like other smartwatches, the Versa Lite supports lots of apps and smartphone syncing benefits, such as notifications and music. Of course, it also provides all of the fitness benefits of a Fitbit tracker. Pros: Supports smartwatch apps

Syncs wirelessly with a smartphone

Provides all Fitbit fitness features Cons: More expensive than a tracker

Some iPhone owners complain that it doesn't sync perfectly with iOS