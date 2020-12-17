Apple's M1 Macs are out in the wild and there's already talk of what will come next. The Apple silicon transition is in full swing and the iMobie M1 App Checker will tell you whether your apps are along for the ride.

While some apps have been redesigned with Apple silicon in mind, others will need to run under Rosetta 2 emulation. Performance is still fine in that case, but you're going to want a universal app to get the best out of your new Mac – and this app will tell you which apps are universal and which are not.