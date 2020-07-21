Apple will reward users with exclusive badges in the Activity app, as well as animated stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime. The achievement can be reached by recording any workout of 30 minutes or longer, from any app that records data to Apple Health.

Reported by 9to5Mac , Apple's next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set to kick off on August 8th in China in celebration of National Fitness Day. Those who complete the challenge will win some exclusive badges and stickers.

China has celebrated National Fitness Day every year since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This marks the third year in a row in which Apple has gotten involved with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge. This is a rare instance where Activity Challenges are geo-locked.

Apple Watch owners in China should be starting to receive notification of the challenge.