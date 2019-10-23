A 30 year old Chinese national has been sentenced to 37 months in US Federal Prison after pleading guilty to one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods. Quan Jiang, a former Linn Benton Community College engineering student, will also serve 3 years' supervised released after admitting he shipped counterfeit iPhones from Hong Kong to the U.S.

According to AppleInsider, between January 2016 and February 2018, Jiang recieved shipments of bricked, counterfeit iPhones from contacts in China, 20-30 at a time. He and a partner, Oregon State University student Yangyan Zhou, would take these phones to Apple Stores, or send them to Apple for warranty replacements. Somehow, Apple fell for this and shipped back hundreds of real, working iPhones. The working iPhones were returned to China for resale, the profits were sent to Jiang's mother, and the money was deposited in Jiang's bank account.

According to the report: