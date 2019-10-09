The headline of the People's Daily commentary carried by its official microblog on Wednesday said: "Protecting rioters – Has Apple thought clearly about this?"

It went on to say: "Allowing the 'poisonous' app to flourish is a betrayal of the Chinese people's feelings."

The HKmap.live is reportedly the most downloaded app under the travel category in the iOS App Store for Hong Kong.

Without specifically naming the app, the People's Daily commentary said it allowed "Hong Kong rioters to openly commit crime while openly escaping arrests". It said Apple's approval of the app made it an "accomplice" in the protests because it "blatantly protects and endorses the rioters". It questioned what the company's intentions were.